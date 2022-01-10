ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal signs young Brazilian striker Marcelo on loan

SC East Bengal on Monday announced the signing of young Brazilian striker Marcelo Ribeiro dos Santos on loan from Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente FC till the end of the current Indian Super League season subject to clearances.

READ | ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters tops table with a 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

Marcelo, 24, made his debut for Gil Vicente FC last year in August. He has also played for Spanish clubs Burgos CF and Sanse.

"I am pleased to join SC East Bengal. It is one of the biggest clubs in India, and I am really looking forward to joining the team and help them in the league," said Marcelo after joining the red and gold brigade.

SC East Bengal played a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC in its last match. The club is at the bottom of the table with six points in 10 games and is scheduled to next face Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday.