ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal signs Nepal defender Ananta Tamang

SC East Bengal has signed defender Ananta Tamang from Nepal in its bid to finish the 2021-22 Indian Super League season on a high.

"We are happy to announce the signing of Nepal defender Ananta Tamang for the remainder of the season," the club announced on Twitter.

"I am happy to join SC East Bengal. I look forward to helping the club in every way I can. It is a proud moment for me," Tamang said.

Tamang, 24, joins the Red-&-Golds from Nepal side Three Star Club, where he was named the best defender of the A-Division League in 2020. He has played for the Nepal senior national team, making his debut against India in 2015.

He was vice-captain of the Nepal under-19 football team which went on to win the 2015 SAFF U-19 Championship.

The Red-and-Gold brigade has looked completely out of form this season and has won just one match in 18 games so far, sitting at the bottom of the table.

SC East Bengal plays the remaining two matches of the season against NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC, with the former on February 28.