ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score

6:00 PM- What is the team news from both the camps?

SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz said that Arindam Bhattacharya, Jackichand Singh and Darren Sidoel are still injured and unavailable for selection.

Kerala Blasters FC: KBFC's no.1 keeper Albino Gomes has sustained an injury in its last match against Odisha FC. He will be sent for an examination once the swelling subsides. In the pre-match press conference, Ivan Vukomanovic informed the media that Rahul KP will be back in training soon and won’t require surgery.

05:45 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

SC East Bengal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Suvam Sen (GK), Franjo Prce, Tomislav Mrcela (C), Raju Gaikwad, Hira Mondal, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Amarjit Kiyam, Sourav Das, Naorem Singh, Antonio Perosevic.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI (4-4-2): Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro (C), Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Vincy Barretto and Alvaro Vazquez.

Victory tastes very sweet. And after tasting his first victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, against Odisha FC in the last game, Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic wants the lovely taste to linger longer.

“It's a nice feeling when you win and as a team we want to continue that. In football, you have teams, we call them 'sometimes team' or 'sometimes players', you know they are good some times. The great teams and players, they are good every time. We want to become an 'every time team',” said the Serbian ahead of Saturday's match against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Mormugao.

“So, whatever happens on the pitch, we want to show energy. In the last game, everyone was fighting for points till the end, this is what we would like to do.”

The Blasters have five points from a win, a loss and two draws while East Bengal is at the bottom of the league table with just two points and without a win. But Vukomanovic would not take Jose Manuel Diaz's boys, who lost 3-4 against FC Goa in its last game, lightly.

“East Bengal is a good team. All the games are different. We are trying out different styles and from time to time, we want to change these things and explore styles depending on our opponent,” said Vukomanovic.

The Blasters will be without their main goalkeeper Albino Gomes, who picked up a knee injury in the last match.

“But there other good young goalkeepers like (Prabhsukhan) Gill,” said the coach.

