ISL 2021-22 - NorthEast, Kerala Blasters settle for goalless draw

Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United settled for a frustrating goalless draw at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Thursday.

Both teams came into this fixture after heavy defeats (Blasters lost 2-4 to ATK Mohun Bagan while NorthEast suffered a similar defeat to Bengaluru FC) and seemed focussed on not conceding at any cost. This was a sentiment Hernan Santana conveyed at the post-match presentation. "The first priority was a clean sheet and we are happy with that," he said.

Blasters had the better chances in the game but could not change the scoreline with both sides sharing points and opening their account this season.

NorthEast and Blasters lacked a bite in their attack and were apprehensive of taking risks but Ivan Vukomanović's men will rue missing the more potent of chances created during this game.

In the 36th minute, Blasters had an opportunity to go one up when Adrian Luna stripped Provat Lakhra off the ball, who ended up serving a comfortable chance to Jorge Diaz. The Argentine had just a defender before him but lost track of direction in the one-on-one that ensued, his shot going wide.

(More to follow)