ATK Mohun Bagan launches official mobile app The ISL club aims to engage its large support base via the new mobile app. Amitabha Das Sharma Kolkata 28 November, 2020 18:43 IST The app will enable fans to keep abreast of the club's fortunes in the league. - ISL Amitabha Das Sharma Kolkata 28 November, 2020 18:43 IST ATK Mohun Bagan launched its official mobile app on the eve of the first Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League.This is an initiative by the club to engage its large support base through the season. It is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It will help the Mariners stay updated with information about their club.Fan zone experienceDeveloped in collaboration with Fanisko, the fan engagement partner of ATK Mohun Bagan, it will enable the fans of the green and maroon to keep abreast of the club's fortunes in the League. It will also provide an immersive Fan zone experience with quizzes, polls and trivia. It is also a gateway to official club merchandise and exclusive content.The club intends to keep adding interactive features and games in the immediate future.