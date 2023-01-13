ISL 2022-23: Rejuvenated ATK Mohun Bagan up against unbeaten Mumbai City

A rejuvenated ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to stop the successful run of Mumbai City FC when the two sides meet in an ISL-9 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday evening.

Mumbai City, which is currently the foremost claimant for the league winner’s shield, is in great form, winning its last eight matches.

Mumbai is also the only unbeaten side in the current league standings and has also won its last five ‘away’ matches. The Islanders are sitting on top of the current standings with 33 points from 13 matches while ATKB has 23 points from 12 matches., which

ATK Mohun Bagan can draw some hope from the fact that it won its last five appearances at home. Driven by the sceptre of injuries in the last few rounds, ATKMB has been struggling often in the absence of some of its notable foreign and domestic signings, who had to be sidelined in its last few outings.

While the team’s key Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko was ruled out earlier in the season, the names of Manvir Singh and Deepak Tangri have lately been added to the injury list. The Mariners will be hoping the long break after their last match on December 28 will be helping a lot of their players recover their fitness levels.

The ATKMB needs to pull out its best to better Mumbai City, which is also ahead in the head-to-head count having won four and drawn the other two in the total six meetings so far.