ISL 2020-21: Tiri, Sandesh give defensive boost to ATK MB’s 27-member squad

Spanish centre back Tiri, who is returning after three years, was on Monday named along with star Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan in a 27-member squad announced by ATK Mohun Bagan in Panaji.

Tiri was part of ATK’s ISL-winning side in 2016 before switching to Jamshedpur FC, while Jhingan has been the most high-profile signing of the season.

It remains to be seen who will partner the duo in the backline with coach Antonio Lopez Habas having former Mumbai City defender Subhashish Bose also at his disposal.

ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal launches kits, retains iconic jersey colours for home games

Then there’s the trio of Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi and Prabir Das who have been retained.

During the team's practice session at Benaulim Stadium, the Spanish gaffer was seen paying extra attention to their defence to get a perfect combination for the duo of Tiri and Sandesh.

“For me, every player is important. I want to build a team of players who give his best when picked.

“Being a long league, we have to be careful of injury card problems. So it’s about keeping players ready for every position,” Habas said.

ALSO READ| Bayern defender Suele tests positive for COVID-19

The Habas-coached side conceded only 19 goals in 21 matches during its triumphant campaign last season and with Tiri and Jhingan on board, its defence will be the one to watch out in the upcoming season, when it will also represent India in the AFC Cup.

Fijian star forward Roy Krishna is likely to wear the captain’s arm band but Habas, who is known to rotate his skipper, did not reveal any name.

ALSO READ| Dynamo Kyiv confirms multiple positive tests for COVID-19 ahead of Barca game

The squad has seven foreigners in Tiri, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh and Brad Inman.

Playing for the first time as a merged entity, ATK Mohun Bagan will face FC Goa in its only practice match on November 14, six days before the tournament opener against Kerala Blasters.