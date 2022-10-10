ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2022-23: Live streaming info; when, where to watch; predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan would be eager to make its first ISL outing in front of home supporters a memorable one when it hosts a rejuvenated Chennaiyin FC in a first-round match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

The contest is going to be a tough one as ATK Mohun Bagan, which is yet to touch the silverware ever since the merger in 2020, prepares to make the most of the home advantage while the two-time champion Chennaiyin FC looks to turn the tables on its famed opponent with a refurbished squad under a new head coach in Thomas Brdaric.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith(GK), Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri. Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Ajith Kumar, Narayan Das, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Alexander Jesuraj, Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic.