ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2022-23: Live streaming info; when, where to watch; predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan would be eager to make its first ISL outing in front of home supporters a memorable one when it hosts a rejuvenated Chennaiyin FC in a first-round match at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Team Sportstar
10 October, 2022 10:48 IST
File Photo: ATK Mohun Bagan players make a huddle before the start of the match 80 of season 8 of the ISL played between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, India, on 03rd February 2022.

File Photo: ATK Mohun Bagan players make a huddle before the start of the match 80 of season 8 of the ISL played between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, India, on 03rd February 2022. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports/ ISL

ATK Mohun Bagan would be eager to make its first ISL outing in front of home supporters a memorable one when it hosts a rejuvenated Chennaiyin FC in a first-round match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

The contest is going to be a tough one as ATK Mohun Bagan, which is yet to touch the silverware ever since the merger in 2020, prepares to make the most of the home advantage while the two-time champion Chennaiyin FC looks to turn the tables on its famed opponent with a refurbished squad under a new head coach in Thomas Brdaric.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI
ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith(GK), Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri.
Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Ajith Kumar, Narayan Das, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Alexander Jesuraj, Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch
When does the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match kick-off?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Monday, October 10. 
Where can you watch the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match ?
The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on StarSports and StarSports HD TV channels.
The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
**Broadcast and streaming details for Indian viewers only**

