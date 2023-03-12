ISL 2022-23

ISL semifinal: ATK Mohun Bagan banks on good home record to douse Hyderabad’s hopes

While ATKMB has a strong home form, Hyderabad FC has the second-best record away from home in the ISL season.

Amitabha Das Sharma
KOLKATA 12 March, 2023 19:26 IST
both Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out a thrilling goalless draw in the first leg.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking at a boisterous home support for the necessary incendiary when it meets holder Hyderabad FC with the target of a win in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinals, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday. The host would be looking to make the most of the slight advantage it gained by holding Hyderabad to a goalless draw away from home in the first leg.

A win for either of the two opponents will secure a final spot provided a result is secured in the regulation time (90 minutes). Otherwise, extra-time and penalty shoot-outs could decide the winner. The contest in all likelihood will be keenly fought as two of the most formidable defences in the tournament take guard. This was very much the reason why the first leg encounter ended goalless.

After a mediocre performance in the second phase of the league stage, the ATK Mohun Bagan appears to have turned the corner in the play-offs. The Mariners managed to keep a cleansheet in their last three games and also enjoy the record of winning eight out of 11 home games.

ISL Semifinal: Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan miss chances as first leg ends 0-0

This is contrasted against the fantastic away record of Hyderabad FC. The visitor has the second-best away record this season. The defending champion has lost just two out of ten games on the road and has kept cleansheets in three out of their last four games. This makes for an interesting clash even though ATKMB will be taking heart from the 1-0 win it recorded against the same opponent at home in the first phase of the league.

“Our mentality for this game is to play like it is a final and play to win in 90 minutes. In the first leg, Hyderabad had more rest compared to us, but now, we will be in the same situation,” said the ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando. The ATKMB coach will be hoping that his attack with Dimitri Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Hugo Boumous will be delivering the goods.

“The mood in the camp is good. They have a very strong squad and we managed to control their players really well. Tactically, we were very good in the first leg,” said the Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez. “They are more comfortable at home, but we are a very good team whether we play home or away because we don’t make a lot of changes,” he added.

