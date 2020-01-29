ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC wary of bottom-placed Hyderabad FC challenge

On paper it appears a mismatch, but Bengaluru FC can ill-afford complacency when it meets bottom-placed Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday.



Third in the table on 27 points, the host will look to build on an impressive win against Odisha FC in the last game and keep up the chase for the coveted AFC Champions League spot which is reserved for the league topper.

RELATED| ISL: Hyderabad, Mumbai City share spoils in dramatic encounter - Talking points



Hyderabad, on the other hand, has endured a nightmarish campaign, winning just once in 14 games. Only an injury-time equaliser against Mumbai City FC in the previous match snapped its run of four successive defeats.



Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat, though, remained wary: “When we faced Hyderabad FC earlier in the season, it was a draw,” he said. “They were placed bottom then, but fought till the very end and made it difficult. They have made some changes to the way they play and as we saw last week against Mumbai, they are still fighting. So tomorrow’s game will be a tough one,” he added.

RELATED| ISL: Bengaluru FC signs winger Nili Perdomo, loans Onwu to Odisha



Cuadrat confirmed that new signing Nili Perdomo was available for selection but Bengaluru will miss the services of Raphael Augusto and Rahul Bheke, as they continue to recover from injuries. However, the Catalan can take heart from striker Deshorn Brown’s performance against Odisha which gave the team some much needed firepower up top.