ISL 2019-20 LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

Good evening, folks. This is Manasi Pathak and I shall keep you company today as Bengaluru FC hosts Mumbai City FC in the Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL).

LIVE UPDATES

Match preview - By N. Sudarshan

Bengaluru FC will look to continue its unbeaten run in the ISL when it meets Mumbai City FC today. At stake will be more than just three points, as the reigning champion will want to rediscover its mojo in front of the goal.

While being stingy at the back -- BFC has conceded just two goals -- it has scored just seven, with only Chennaiyin FC worse off with five. It can certainly fancy its chances against a Mumbai defence, which has the second-worst record having leaked 13 goals.

“We are one of the teams with the best defensive aspects,” said BFC coach Carles Cuadrat. “[But] we are not one of the top teams in scoring. If you analyse, it is a question of budget. The top-scorers in the league now are the ones with the top salaries, mostly foreigners.”

READ | Tiki taka is good, but winning is better: Carles Cuadrat

“So we were not able to renew contracts of players like Xisco [Hernandez] (four goals and an assist for Odisha FC). So we had to go for other options. But those who have come in have been doing their best. We are in the playoff positions and I am happy with the work we have done until now.”

Mumbai, on the other hand, is winless since the opening day, with four draws and two defeats in its last six matches. What it needs is a performance similar to the one it had at the Kanteerava last season -- a battling 1-1 draw after going down to 10 men. Accompanied by some luck, as coach Jorge Costa hoped, it could turn into a happy evening.

Match details

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC will be telecast on the Star Sports network and can also be streamed live on Hotstar. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.