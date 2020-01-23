ISL: Bengaluru sails to top with 3-0 win over Odisha

Bengaluru FC scored three past Odisha FC on Wednesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to go on top of the ISL points, hereby also putting an end to Odisha's four-match winning run.

Deshorn Brown scored his maiden Bengaluru goal, while defender Rahul Bheke added one to his name too. Skipper and talisman Sunil Chhetri netted his ninth of the season.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

1) Set-piece kings Bengaluru roll again

Bengaluru FC yet again showed its strength from set-pieces as the Blues scored all three goals from dead ball situations.

The first goal came off a free-kick taken by Dimas Delgado, which was nodded by Erik Paartalu for Deshorn Brown to poke it home. Two minutes later, Rahul Bheke doubled the lead with Paartalu yet again setting up the goal from a Dimas corner-kick.

Sunil Chhetri added the third from the penalty spot, silencing Arshdeep Singh in goal with a perfectly executed spot-kick.

2) Cloud 'nine' for Chhetri

With the 61st-minute goal from the penalty spot, Chhetri added his ninth goal of the season. The Indian international is now the joint top-scorer with Aridane Santana. Both forwards have netted nine goals in 14 matches.

Chhetri is the only Indian scorer in the top 20 top scorers this season. Chhetri's immediate competitors are Ferran Corominas (FC Goa), Nerijus Valskis (Chennaiyin), Roy Krishna (ATK) -- all tied at eight goals.

3) Injury blows for Odisha

Odisha was hit with a dual-injury blow early in the game as defensive midfielder Marcos Tebar and striker Aridane Santana had to be taken off in the 33rd minute.

Tebar and Santana are both key members of Josep Gombau's side and their exclusion had an impact on the team's performance as the visitor struggled against a confident Bengaluru side.

With Nandhakumar Sekar -- another vital presence in Odisha's attack -- already out with hamstring injury, the two new injuries could endanger Odisha's fight for the playoffs berth.