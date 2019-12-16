ISL 2019-20: NEUFC vs Bengaluru FC at Guwahati to go ahead amid CAB protests

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will be held as per schedule on Wednesday here with normalcy slowly returning to the Assam capital following days of unrest owing to the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Sporting activities took a hit in Guwahati last week after an ISL game and a Ranji Trophy cricket match were suspended on December 12 because of curfew.

NorthEast United’s earlier home match against Chennaiyin FC here was postponed after the host city was placed under a curfew following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

But as per team sources, Wednesday’s match is very much on course.

“As of now the match is on, our players are travelling to Guwahati by tomorrow morning flight from Bangalore,” a BFC official told PTI.

Guwahati had plunged into chaos last week with early protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, forcing the authorities to place the state under curfew on December 11 night. On Monday, the Assam police lifted the day curfew (6 am to 9 pm) in the city.