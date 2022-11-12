Chennaiyin FC 2-6 Mumbai City Highlights, ISL 2022-23: Stewart, Bipin, Diaz on scoresheet as Mumbai thrashes Chennaiyin

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match from the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

What have the coaches said Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric on Mumbai City “Mumbai City FC is a big club, so honored to play against them, to have this challenge. It’s kind of a special game to play against them. Their targets are clear. So first, we have first to understand how we have to play against them as they have good strength and individual qualities. We (have to) try to switch off them and to understand to not give them spaces. They want to play with the ball, they have really good abilities and we’ll analyze them and try to do our best.” Mumbai City head coach Des Buckingham on the positives of this season “The consistency to our play. Last year, we showed it for periods of time in each game that we wanted to play a certain way and at times, that was in 10-20 minutes, in patches. Whereas I think now, we have shown consistency over large periods of time in each game. We have played and we have shown in each game this year, so it’s consistency but that comes with time.” “You know, this group of players has been together for 12 months and we have been working on this for a long time. We have to make sure to push and keep on getting better so the standards don’t drop because we know how important the Chennaiyin FC game is going to be for us. It’s important that we keep putting ourselves in good positions as the season progresses.”

Starting Lineups! Chennaiyin FC: Debjit (GK), Fallou, Narayan, Sajid, Rafique, El Khayati, Thapa (C), Prasanth, Ninthoi, Sliskovic, Rahim. Mumbai City: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke (C), Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz.

Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will aim to build momentum when it takes on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

Chennaiyin has travelled well so far with two wins in two but hasn’t registered a win at home thus far. CFC drew against Bengaluru FC and lost to FC Goa despite playing well.

Thomas Bradaric will be without centre-back Vafa Hakhamaneshi (suspended) and striker Kwame Karikari (injury). The CFC coach confirmed that midfielder Julius Duker will deputise in central defence, while Aakash Sangwan will start in place of left-back Narayan Das.

It won’t be an easy task against Mumbai City, which is the strongest team on paper in the league. Mumbai played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at home to ATK Mohun Bagan. Mumbai is spoiled for choices in attacking roles with Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alberto Noguera and Bipin Singh capable of conjuring goals out of nothing. Then there is Chennai’s old boy Lallianzuala Chhangte, who has nine goals in all competitions, having the best scoring run of his career.

Des Buckingham’s attacking arsenal also allows him the flexibility of switching between different formations during matches.

“They [MCFC) want to go for the championship. We have to understand how to play against them, we need to learn to switch off their quality and don’t give them space. They want to play with the ball. We have analysed them and we will try our best,” said the German.

Championship-chasing Mumbai is, however, seven points off the top of Hyderabad FC, which has played a game more. Coach Buckingham is not worried about the lost points early in the campaign. “With five games in, we have scored more goals [until Thursday] than any other team in the league. We have two wins after five games, so we have defensively been a bit short. As long as we continue to get better in each game, the points will come,” he said.

With the monsoon setting in the city, Chennaiyin decided to stay back in Kolkata after the win over East Bengal to train in favourable conditions.