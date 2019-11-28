City Football Group acquires majority stakes in Mumbai City FC

City Football Group (CFG), which owns Premier League champion Manchester City, has become the majority stakeholder of Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC, it announced through a press release on Thursday.

CFG now has 65 per cent majority stakes in the club, which was founded in 2014, while co-owners Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Prekh will hold remaining 35 per cent shares.

News of the acquisition was revealed today in front of the Club’s fans by CFG Chief Executive Officer, Ferran Soriano together with Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited and Reliance Foundation, Mrs Nita Ambani. The deal will see Mumbai City FC benefit from the Group’s commercial and football know-how, whilst at the same time delivering a new and exciting element to the CFG global commercial platform.

CFG's ownership of football club also comprises New York City FC in the US, Melbourne City FC in Australia, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay, Girona FC in Spain and Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China.

The Group has expanded significantly since its inception in March 2013, and now employs more than 2,000 staff and has more than 1,500 footballers who play over 2,500 games every year. Through its Cityzens Giving campaign, CFG has also supported community programmes spanning six continents, including Mumbai in 2019

The announcement comes in a busy period for CFG. Just prior to closing this deal to acquire Mumbai City FC, the Group confirmed a new equity investment from Silver Lake, a global leader in technology investing, valuing the Group at $4.8bn. Last week, also saw Manchester City FC release its annual report with record revenues and fifth continued year of profits, at the same time as representatives visited India as part of the Club’s trophy tour.

Chairman of CFG, Khaldoon Al Mubarak said, “We believe that this investment will deliver transformative benefits to Mumbai City FC, to City Football Group and to Indian Football as a whole. City Football Group is committed to the future of football in India and to the potential for Mumbai City FC within that future.

He added: “We are very much looking forward to playing an active role in Mumbai City FC’s fan and local communities, and working with our co-owners to further develop the club as quickly as possible.”

As part of the announcement, CFG also appointed senior vice president of partnerships, Damian Willoughby, as chief executive officer of City Football Group India. Damian will be relocating from Singapore to Mumbai in the coming weeks.