ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: East Bengal’s Cleiton Silva returns to haunt Bengaluru FC

A mistake by BFC midfielder Suresh Wangjam, which was capitalised by Cleiton Silva, decided the tie in the 69th minute to hand Simon Grayson his third straight loss and leave the side languishing ninth in the table.

N. Sudarshan
BENGALURU 11 November, 2022 22:02 IST
BENGALURU 11 November, 2022 22:02 IST
East Bengal FC’s Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva (10), celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Bengaluru FC.

East Bengal FC’s Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva (10), celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A mistake by BFC midfielder Suresh Wangjam, which was capitalised by Cleiton Silva, decided the tie in the 69th minute to hand Simon Grayson his third straight loss and leave the side languishing ninth in the table.

When at Bengaluru FC, Cleiton Silva didn’t set foot on the Sree Kanteerava Stadium pitch for a competitive game for two years because of COVID-19. On Friday he finally appeared, only to end up haunting his former club by scoring the lone goal in a much-needed victory for East Bengal.

A mistake by BFC midfielder Suresh Wangjam decided the tie in the 69th minute to hand Simon Grayson his third straight loss and leave the side languishing ninth in the table. The 22-year-old botched a back pass to goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu after he was duly outmuscled by Naorem Mahesh, who in turn squared the ball to Silva for an easy tap in.

Also Read
Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi leads 26-member team; Dybala included

The visitors could have well been chasing the game if Roy Krishna had buried a golden opportunity in the 61st minute. Javi Hernandez fed a perfectly weighted through ball, but the striker, from close range, didn’t even trouble East Bengal goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

Krishna was then denied again in the 90th minute, this time by a splendid tackle from defender Ivan Gonzalez.

But for the final half hour, the match was an insipid affair. The home side’s performance was disjointed, with the midfield and the forward line rarely in sync. But for a couple of fine touches from Hernandez, it had nothing to show.

For East Bengal, it was Silva who hummed all evening, but with no one to join in the chorus. He almost nailed a one-on-one but was thwarted by a superb last-ditch sliding tackle from BFC defender Sandesh Jhingan.

But the 35-year-old eventually had the last laugh, giving Stephen Constantine only his second win from six games and lifting the Kolkata giant to eighth place.

The result: Bengaluru FC 0 lost to East Bengal 1 (Silva 69)

Read more stories on ISL 2022-23.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

ISL 2022-23: ‘Women. Life. Freedom,’ Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s message after scoring for CFC vs EB

ISL 2022-23, highlights: Brison Fernandes scores maiden goal in FC Goa’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

Slide shows

ISL Review: Playoffs race tightens amid empty stands

ISL review: Bengaluru makes playoffs; Goa in danger of slipping away

ISL Week 9: Chennaiyin's surge to the top, successive wins for Blasters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us