ISL 2022-23

East Bengal FC appoints Shanmugam Venkatesh as new assistant coach

This is not Venkatesh’s first stint with the side, having made 17 appearances as a player in the 2002-03 season when the Red & Gold Brigade won the National Football League and the Durand Cup.

Team Sportstar
02 November, 2022 19:33 IST
02 November, 2022 19:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: Shanmugam Venkatesh pictured in training.

FILE PHOTO: Shanmugam Venkatesh pictured in training. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This is not Venkatesh’s first stint with the side, having made 17 appearances as a player in the 2002-03 season when the Red & Gold Brigade won the National Football League and the Durand Cup.

Shanmugam Venkatesh has been appointed the assistant coach of East Bengal for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, the club announced on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bino George will continue to be the head coach of the reserves team.

This is not Venkatesh’s first stint with the side, having made 17 appearances as a player in the 2002-03 season when the Red & Gold Brigade won the National Football League and the Durand Cup. The former midfielder also plied his trade for Indian Telephone Industries, Salgaocar, Mohun Bagan, and the erstwhile Mahindra United and Pune FC during his 18-year-long professional career.

Also Read
ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City’s Amey Ranawade to miss rest of the season due to knee injury

Venkatesh has also represented the Indian team between 1997 and 2006, claiming three SAFF Championship titles (1997, 1999 and 2005) in the process.

The 43-year-old also has a decent amount of coaching experience under his belt, having served as assistant to current EBFC head coach Stephen Constantine during the latter’s second spell at the helm of the national team between 2015 and 2019.

The AFC A license-holder has also coached the Indian U-19 side in the past and was in charge of the Indian U-20 squad that competed in Group H of the recently-concluded AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

“I think Venky will be a great addition to the team. He worked as my assistant at the Indian national team for four years. He played under me as well. He will be a big help in identifying new talented players for East Bengal FC. I am looking forward to working with him again,” Constantine told EBFC’s media team.

Read more stories on ISL 2022-23.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

ATKMB v EBFC: We were punished - Head coach Stephen Constantine after East Bengal Derby loss

WATCH: Boumous celebrates Kolkata derby goal with fans at Salt Lake Stadium, ATKMB 2-0 EBFC Highlights

ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando: Focus now on ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC

Slide shows

ISL Review: Playoffs race tightens amid empty stands

ISL review: Bengaluru makes playoffs; Goa in danger of slipping away

ISL Week 9: Chennaiyin's surge to the top, successive wins for Blasters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us