ISL 2022-23

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23: When, where to watch, predicted XI, live streaming info

Live streaming and telecast details of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Team Sportstar
13 January, 2023 08:11 IST
13 January, 2023 08:11 IST
Suhair Vadakkepeedika of East Bengal FC celebrates a goal during match 40 of the ISL played between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur in India on 27th November 2022.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika of East Bengal FC celebrates a goal during match 40 of the ISL played between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur in India on 27th November 2022. | Photo Credit: Abhijit Addya /Focus Sports/ ISL

Live streaming and telecast details of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Match Preview

East Bengal FC will be looking to repeat its winning form at home when it takes on League Shield winner Jamshedpur FC, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

East Bengal won its first home match after a prolonged wait as it beat Bengaluru FC in its last outing at the venue. This will be giving the Torch Bearers confidence as it prepares to take on the Red Miners, which is lying a spot below it in the 10th position in the current standings.

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI
East Bengal Predicted XI: Sen (GK); Mahesh, Lalchungunga, Gonzalez, Lalrinzuala; Alex, O’Doherty, Rahman, Mukherjee; Silva, Jangra
Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: Yadav (GK); Renthlei, Laldinpuia, Sabia, Lallawmawma; Crivellaro, Halder, Emmanuel-Thomas, Das; Chukwu, Pandita

The last time these two sides met earlier this season, East Bengal grabbed three points beating Jamshedpur 3-1 at the latter’s home in the first phase of the league. East Bengal (12 points from 12 matches) will be trying to keep its play-off stage hopes alive with a favourable result, especially after losing 3-1 against Odisha FC in its previous outing.

“There are no easy games. We managed to get three points in Jamshedpur, and we won our last home game too. We will try to win the first home game of the new year as well,” East Bengal head coach Constantine said.

Jamshedpur FC (six from 13), which could manage just two draws while losing the rest in its last 10 appearances, will have its task cut out as it tries to win its first away game.

“Our realistic goal is to finish as high as we can. We just have to focus on ourselves with our new additions and just keep plugging away until we get as high on the table as we can,” said the Jamshedpur coach Aidy Boothroyd.

-Amitabha Das Sharma

Head-to-head record

In the last five matches, East Bengal has won 2 compared to Jamshedpur’s one. Two matches have ended in a draw.

This season when both teams faced each other the last time, East Bengal won the last match at Jamshedpur 3-1. VP Suhair scored one, while Cleiton Silva grabbed a brace for East Bengal. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas scored the only goal for Jamshedpur.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match
The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network from 7.30 PM IST on Friday, January 13. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar App and Website.

Read more stories on ISL 2022-23.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 6 highlights

ISL 2022-23: ‘Women. Life. Freedom,’ Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s message after scoring for CFC vs EB

ISL 2022-23, highlights: Brison Fernandes scores maiden goal in FC Goa’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Slide shows

ISL Review: Playoffs race tightens amid empty stands

ISL review: Bengaluru makes playoffs; Goa in danger of slipping away

ISL Week 9: Chennaiyin's surge to the top, successive wins for Blasters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us