East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2022-23: Suvam makes debut, Cleiton, Krishana, Chhetri start; Live streaming info; EB vs BFC updates

EB vs BFC: Follow live updates of the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League 2022-23 match from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 30 December, 2022 18:57 IST
Cleiton Silva of East Bengal FC goal celebration during match 28 of the INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru in India on 11th November 2022.

Cleiton Silva of East Bengal FC goal celebration during match 28 of the INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru in India on 11th November 2022. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman /Focus Sports/ ISL

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League 2022-23 match from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Teams are warming up!!

East Bengal and Bengaluru FC players warm up before the start of the match.

East Bengal and Bengaluru FC players warm up before the start of the match. | Photo Credit: Aneesh Dey

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Starting Lineups!!
East Bengal Starting XI: Suvam (GK); Lalchungnunga, Ivan, Ankit, Jerry; Jordan, Alex, Mobashir, Suhair, Cleiton, Naorem.
Bengaluru FC Starting XI: Gurpreet (GK); Parag, Jhingan, Alan, Namgyal, Roshan; Suresh, Javier, Pablo; Krishna, Chhetri.

Match Preview

East Bengal FC would be resuming its search for the first win at home as the ‘Red and Gold brigade’ returns after a 13-day break to meet Bengaluru FC, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

The two sides are placed close to each other in the bottom half of the current standings and would be eager to get the full quota of points to keep the play-off qualification chances alive. Bengaluru is in the eighth position with 10 points, while East Bengal is placed next with nine points. When the two sides met in the first phase of the tournament, East Bengal notched a narrow 1-0 win over Bengaluru in the latter’s backyard.

In its previous outing, East Bengal lost 3-0 against Mumbai City FC, to see its dream of winning the first home game extended to another round. With seven losses in the last 10 outings, East Bengal will be hard-pressed to better its performance and seek the fourth win of the tournament. “Three wins in ten games is not good enough, but we have assessed the performance so far, and the players are working hard in training. We just need to be patient because we are on the right track,” said the East Bengal coach Stephen Constantine.

Much like the host, Bengaluru FC has also been able to get three wins in 11 matches and was blanked 3-0 at home by Hyderabad FC in the previous match.

“We have to put our results together, work hard and get wins regardless of who we are playing. While the objective is achievable, we have got to believe we can do that,” said Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson.

“We have developed better in possession, created more chances, and our performance has been pleasing to the eye. We have got to now turn good performances into good wins,” he added.

The two sides have faced each other five times in the tournament with each having a couple of wins to its credit. One match ended in a draw.

-Amitabha Das Sharma

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Predicted XI
East Bengal (4-4-2): Kamaljit Singh (GK); Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Aniket Jadhav, Alex Lima, Charalambos Kyriakou, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Semboi Haokip, Cleiton Silva
Bengaluru FC (5-3-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Namgyal Bhutia, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Parag Shrivas, Naorem Roshan Singh; Javi Hernández, Suresh Singh, Danish Farooq; Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna
East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: When and where to watch
Where to watch East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?
The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network and can also be streamed on Hotstar app/website.
When does the East Bengal vs Bengaluru FCISL match start?
The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL match match kicks-off at 7:30pm IST at theVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

