FC Goa coach Fernando: We have to play with more intensity

FC Goa has fought hard with pluck and panache so far in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League.



The brilliant 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters, its first win in four ties, should boost the confidence and morale of FC Goa, when it takes on Odisha FC, that is lying at the 10th position in the table, at the BMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

In fact, Odisha has suffered three losses and has managed to salvage a draw (with Jamshedpur FC), in four matches.



But, head coach Stuart Baxter said Odisha is looking for a positive result and insisted that it is all about the belief his boys have in themselves.

Speaking at the virtual pre-match press conference on Friday, the 67-year-old said: “If you look at the big games in total, it has been difficult but not disastrous. In every game, we have been competitive. We were mostly at sea against Hyderabad FC [in the first match]. We were then learning on the job. Even that one we lost through a penalty, which was mostly self-inflicted. In the last match against Mumbai City FC for around 40 minutes I was not pleased as we were chasing the ball basically. In other parts of the game we were still competitive. If we play well, if we take care of the ball better, if we make better choices and decisions and keep the principles of play that we have spoken about, then we can be competitive. It’s more about belief.”

FC Goa will look up to striker Igor Angulo, who has scored in all matches barring one. While midfielders Brandon Fernandez, Edu Bedia, Alexander Romario have chipped in when the need arose, defenders Seriton Fernandes, Princeton Rebello and Saviour Gama have done a pretty good job. But head coach Juan Fernando said the team needs to show more intensity. “Believe me, I am so happy with the last game [against Kerala]. Everybody worked hard. [But] we need to work more. We have to play with more intensity and day by day we will get better,” he said.



Odisha will miss the services of goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh, who suffered a concussion in the team’s last match against Mumbai City FC. Arshdeep Singh might replace him. Striker Marcelo Pereira remains a doubtful starter.