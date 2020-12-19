ISL 2020, FCG vs CFC Live Score: Crivellaro, Thapa start for Chennaiyin, Brandon in Goa XI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's ISL blog of the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match

3' Double save! Thapa makes a darting run into space on the right side as he cuts it back for an unmarked Crivellaro in the centre, who takes two shots at the goalkeeper but Nawaz makes a super double save.

1' Here we go! Chennaiyin kick-off from left to right. Both teams battle for superiority in the centre and end up cancelling each other out.

7.25 pm: The players are out on the pitch!

6.50 pm: Chennaiyin’s last three games have seen it concede three goals including a penalty and face 32 shots, 11 of which were on target. Chennaiyin’s defence must be on high alert against a Goa side that has taken the most shots in the league so far (84) and also have the most shots on target (30). Also CFC has conceded three or more goals against Goa on seven occasions.

Anirudh Thapa, who scored Chennaiyin's fastest goal in 52 seconds against Jamshedpur FC, is back the starting XI. - sportzpics

6.30 pm: The line-ups are out!

FC Goa XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Igor Angulo.

Chennaiyin FC XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Deepak Tangri, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Memo Moura, Jakub Sylvestr.



- FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC have met each other 17 times overall which also include semifinal clashes across three different seasons. Chennaiyin has been successful in all those semis clashes, including a thrilling a two-legged encounter last season which it won 6-5 on aggregate.

- Here are our predicted line-ups:

FC Goa XI predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz; Igor Angulo

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri; Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

- Jamshedpur FC's 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC on Friday pushed Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa a place below to seventh and eighth. Here are the current standings.

Position Clubs MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1. Mumbai City FC 6 4 1 1 9 3 6 13 2. ATK Mohun Bagan 6 4 1 1 7 3 4 13 3. Bengaluru FC 6 3 3 0 11 7 4 12 4. NorthEast United FC 7 2 4 1 8 6 2 10 5. Jamshedpur FC 7 2 4 1 8 7 1 10 6. Hyderabad FC 5 2 3 0 6 4 2 9 7. FC Goa 6 2 2 2 7 6 1 8 8. Chennaiyin FC 5 1 2 2 3 4 -1 5 9. Kerala Blasters FC 5 0 2 3 5 10 -5 2 10. Odisha FC 6 0 1 5 3 9 -6 1 11. SC East Bengal 5 0 1 4 2 10 -8 1

MATCH PREVIEW

An inconsistent FC Goa will look to get back to winning ways when it takes on a struggling Chennaiyin FC that is looking for its second win at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

The Gaurs have two wins, losses and draws from its six matches and would want to find a bit more consistency following the defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in its last outing.

While the team plays an attractive brand of football with scoring seven goals from six games, defensively it has not been strong, conceding late penalties.

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando conceded it is an area of concern for his side and something that team would need to rectify. “We have to think about the spaces when we lose the ball and go on to concede the penalty. We are not happy conceding late penalties. It is necessary to think about what happened before the penalty,” said Ferrando.

Its opponents, Chennaiyin FC also have had similar issues conceding soft goals but, the two-time champion’s issues have been compounded by a lack of goals.

Despite dominating proceedings often, the team has not been able to convert its chances scoring only three goals from five matches, two of which came in its first match.

“We need to score goals. We should not be aggressive but focused when we get chances to score and stay compact,” said CFC coach Csaba László.

However, Laszlo did not blame his players and said the lack of preparations has not helped.

“If you are out of football for six months and then come back and hit the ground running, it is not easy. So, I don't want to blame my players. I want us to start scoring more goals, even in training. We need to do that more and, that confidence will come,” László added.

--

