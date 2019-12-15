ISL 2019-20: Ferran Corominas puts FC Goa on top - Talking points

FC Goa sealed a 2-1 win over ATK as Ferran Corominas and Mourtada Fall netted one each for the Gaurs on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

After an uneventful first half, three goals were scored in six minutes in the second half as Jobby Justin came off the bench to register his first Indian Super League (ISL) goal. His strike, however, went in vain as ATK succumbed to its second loss of the season. The win took Goa on top of the points table, replacing ATK.

Here are the major talking points:

Underwhelming first half sees Soosairaj vs Jackichand battle

Contrary to expectations, the first half saw little from key attackers of the two sides as Roy Krishna and David Williams of ATK, and Goa's talisman Ferran Corominas put up a sub-par display.

The battle, however, was between Jackichand Singh and Michael Soosairaj as Goa identified ATK's left side as its weakness. Soosairaj, who has been deployed in the role of wing-back this season under Antonio Habas, was often made to track back to help left-back Salam Ranjan Singh in closing down Jackichand as the Goa midfielder fired timely crosses from the right side to set up his forwards in the box.

Goal galore: three goals in six minutes

After no goals in the first half, the match witnessed three goals in quick succession. From a set-piece, Mourtada Fall broke the deadlock with a header in the 60th minute in what looked like a training ground routine from Goa.

The equaliser followed shortly with Jobby Justin beating Mohammad Nawaz in goal just four minutes after Fall's opener. But ATK's happiness was short-lived as Ferran Corominas slotted in the 66th minute to mark the third goal in six minutes and lift the mood of the Gaurs.

Coro announces return with goal

After missing three matches for Goa owing to an injury, Ferran Corominas returned to the line-up, leading the attack for Lobera and Co.

Following a drab first-half performance, Corominas stepped up in the second half with a fine strike off a Hugo Boumous assist, to mark his fourth goal in five matches.

The goal proved to be decisive for Goa as it sealed three points for the home side. It also meant that Corominas is unbeaten against ATK and so is his current boss Lobera.