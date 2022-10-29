ISL 2022-23

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23 live streaming info: When, where to watch, head-to-head

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Here is all you need to know about the Indian Super League clash between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa happening at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
29 October, 2022 09:20 IST
Bartholomew Ogbeche has netted twice already in the tournament.

Bartholomew Ogbeche has netted twice already in the tournament.

PREVIEW

On a roll with back-to-back wins, Hyderabad FC will look to reclaim the top spot in points table when it faces a rampaging FC Goa in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Hyderabad currently has seven points from three games and can go top of the league table with a win in this tie. The Gaurs, who have won both their games so far, can also do the same if they can get a positive result in this game.

Carlos Pena’s side beat Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC in their two games so far, with Edu Bedia and Noah Sadaoui both scoring stoppage time goals.

It is the only team yet to drop a point in the league so far, and HFC head coach Manolo Marquez believes that this will be yet another tough game for his side.

“Goa have a well-balanced side and have made a strong start to the current campaign. We all know Carlos Pena has a style of play that is hard to face but we will try our best to find solutions and have a strong game,” the Spaniard said.

Hyderabad’s start to the campaign has been impressive so far, as it stands as the top goalscorer in the league.

Bartholomew Ogbeche has netted twice already in the tournament, while Laxmikant Kattimani now has consecutive clean sheets, aided by a solid center-back pairing of Odei Onaindia and Chinglensana Singh.

Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary have been effective in front of goal, while Joao Victor has also added goals from the midfield.

HFC are fresh from a 1-0 victory over Bengaluru FC and Manolo Marquez is confident that his side will put out a strong show yet again. 

Head-to-head

Matches played: 6

Hyderabad FC: 1

FC Goa: 31

Draw: 2

Recent ISL results

Hyderabad:

HFC 3-3 MCFC

NEUFC 0-3 HFC

HFC 1-0 BFC

FC Goa:

FCG 2-1 SCEB

CFC 0-2 FCG

When and where to watch
Where will the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL match be played?
The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match will be played at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad.
When will the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL match kick-off?
The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL match will kick-off at 5:30pm IST
Where will the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match be shown on TV?
The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be telecasted live on the StarSports network
How can I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL match?
The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL match can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app/website
**Telecast and streaming details for Indian viewers only**

