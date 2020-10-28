ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC signs up Ganesan Balaji, Aqib Nawab

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) signed up youngsters Ganesan Balaji and Aqib Nawab for Indian Super League 2020-21 after the duo graduated from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) setup recently.

The club has also promoted Chennai-born B.Y. Revanth from the CFC B team to the senior team. He will be joining the squad in Goa as the stipulated fourth goalkeeper. Furthermore, youth team starlets Mohamed Liyaakath and Rahul K. (both aged 16) will also continue their development at Chennaiyin after signing new multi-year contracts.

Eighteen-year-olds Balaji and Nawab have also signed for Chennaiyin on multi-year deals respectively and will also be registered for CFC’s 2020-21 ISL squad.

With the addition of Balaji, Nawab and Revanth, the Chennaiyin roster for the new season comprises 21 domestic and seven overseas players. “The inclusion of young blood in our team is imperative. Nurturing and promoting budding Indian talents is as much of a priority for us, as is winning matches and trophies. I am delighted to welcome Revanth, (Ganesan) Balaji and (Aqib) Nawab to our ranks and I wish to see them don the CFC colours with pride very soon,” said Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Csaba László who arrived in Goa last week.