ISL 2019: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC- Talking points

Mumbai City downed host Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in a tightly-fought contest to continue its impressive away form. This was Mumbai's second consecutive win on the road, with the first coming against Bengaluru FC.

Paulo Machado opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Tiri made the most of a delightful cross from Piti to head the ball into the back of the net and draw the home team level 22 minutes later. Substitute Raynier Fernandes, who was brought on for Amine Chermiti, rifled the ball into the top left corner in the 56th minute to hand the lead back to Mumbai.

The match was full of harsh challenges, nasty tackles, numerous yellow cards and some frustrating misses. Sportstar takes a look at some of the key talking points from the match.

1) MACHADO'S MAN OF THE MATCH PERFORMANCE!

Seventy-eight minutes, opening goal on the night, accurate passing and bossing the midfield! Paulo Machado of Mumbai put in a spectacular shift to guide his team to victory in Jamshedpur.

Mumbai went ahead in the 15th minute when Machado drilled the ball into the back of the net from a free kick. He beat Subrata Paul to the near post despite having very little room from a tight angle.

He controlled the possession extremely well and was the architect of various moves from the back.

2) PITI TOO HOT TO HANDLE IN FIRST HALF

If one was to point a finger to a player who owned the first half, it was Jamshedpur's Piti. Be it his threatening runs through the centre or supplying threatening balls inside the box, Piti was the star of the first half.

Mumbai defenders had a tough time keeping up with Piti and the numerous fouls committed on bear testament to the fact. In the 10th minute, he was pulled down by Machado from the back. Bipin Singh tripped Piti twice in a span of 12 minutes.

He assisted the equaliser when his cross from the left post, to the far corner, was headed into the goal by Tiri in the 36th minute. He created another chance in the 37th minute, after his dummy left Subhasish Bose clueless, by chipping the ball inside the box. However, it was cleared away by Sarthak Golui.

3) FIERCELY-CONTESTED

If there's aspect of the match that was consistent throughout, it was the intensity from both side. That led to major injuries and several yellow cards apart from producing "wow" moments.

First casualty of the night of Amine Chermiti, who was stretchered off in the 46th minute after suffering a nasty blow while fighting for a header against Sumeet Passi.

Piti was the next man down when he was brought down by a nasty tackle from Subhasish Bose in the 51st minute. The Mumbai defender's boot rammed into the right shin of Piti, causing him instant discomfort.

Machado had to leave the field in the 78th minute after rolling his ankle.

That's not it! In the second half alone, the referee made numerous bookings. Four Jamshedpur players were booked, while three Mumbai players were shown the yellow card.