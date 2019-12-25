ISL 2019-20: Williams strike steers ATK past Bengaluru

David Williams’ spectacular strike early in the second half helped host ATK prevail over defending champion Bengaluru FC by a solitary goal in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Australian forward’s goal also enabled ATK beat Bengaluru for the first time after the latter joined the League couple of years back and saw the host sharing the top spot with FC Goa (18 points) albeit playing a match more.

The first half was well contested with the host enjoying most of the attacks. ATK had its first chance in the second minute when David Williams fed fellow attacker Roy Krishna with a perfect lob. Krishna, who had broken free of the Bengaluru defence, was ruled on-side but the Fijian forward made the mistake of running too deep.

The host continued to make inroads and found another good opportunity in the 17th minute when Jayesh Rane was set up inside the Bengaluru box by another chip from Williams. But the former failed to find the right touch that could beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the Bengaluru goal.

The host's resolve to find the target paid off immediately after the break when Rane made the vital interception to set up Williams. Krishna started the move when his pass, meant for Williams, found Bengaluru defender Rahul Bheke.

Before Bheke could clear the attempt, Rane snatched the ball and released Williams on the right with a diagonal pass. The Australian went up a few paces and unleashed a powerful angular drive that found its way past the far post beating Sandhu’s desperate dive.



Bengaluru had the chance to equalise at the hour mark but Dimas Delgado’s volley, on a Harmanjot Khabra cross, ran wide of the target. Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat brought in fresh legs in the attack by introducing Ashique Kuruniyan and Thongkhosiem Haokip midway through the second half but that failed to alter the scoreline.