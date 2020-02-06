ISL: FC Goa 4 - 1 Hyderabad FC - Talking Points

On Wednesday, FC Goa became the first team make the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) semifinals after beating Hyderabad FC 4-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Find below the important talking points from match 74 of the tournament:

- FC Goa continues domination post the Lobera-era -

The club's fan-favourite coach Sergio Lobera might have left, but FC Goa showed no signs of slowing down against Hyderabad FC at home. Hugo Boumous was the star of the show, without a doubt. He had contributed two goals and an assist in the game.

MATCH REPORT | ISL: FC Goa makes semis after defeating Hyderabad 4-1

If his first goal was about being at the right place at the right time, his second one was pure individual brilliance. Apart from that, he also teed up Ferran Corominas, the leading goal scorer in ISL's history, for a goal in the 68th minute. This one also helped Coro reach the double figures this season.

Corominas scored one more on the night in the 87th minutes, this time from the spot after being brought down by Hyderabad goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani inside the box. Doubles from Boumous and Coro sealed Hyderabad's fate as table-topper Goa cruised into the ISL playoffs.

- Skipper's performance the lone bright spot for Hyderabad -

Brazilian forward Marcelinho led Hyderabad FC from the front on Wednesday. But he hardly had support from the rest of his team. The captain's free-kick goal in the 64th minute made the game's score 1-2 and gave the visitor some hope heading into the last half-hour of the fixture.

But from there, it was all Goa and Hyderabad didn't have any chance to make a comeback. Right from the beginning, Marcelinho was making constant threatening runs into the opposition half. Immediately after Boumous' opener, Marcelinho almost equalised when he hit the post from close range.

The likes of Bobo, Nestor Gordillo, Marko Stankovic and Nikhil Poojary had games to forget as they didn't help their skipper's cause. With just six points from 16 matches, Hyderabad looks set to register the worst-ever points tally in the competition's history.