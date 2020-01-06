ISL LIVE score: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Eli Sabia returns for Chennaiyin

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the ISL match between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

6' Chhangte races off towards the byline on the left and curls a low cross into the box which Delgado clears easily.

4' Chhangte and Sarangi battle it out on the left. The Odisha full-back's foot is stuck as he tries to block Chhangte's access to the ball and the referee blows the whistle.

3' The turf has not settled in yet as there are chunks of grass coming off in the midfield. Chennaiyin's Jerry lays off a ball towards Aridane in the centre but Goian blocks the move and Chennaiyin move forward.

1' Here we go! Chennaiyin begins the proceedings from left to right. Germanpreet goes for the goal from the centre which is straight to Dorronsoro.

The players are out on the pitch for the Indian national anthem. With Khelo Indian University Games formally launched in the Kalinga stadium complex few hours ago, Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, alongside other dignitaries, is in attendance for the match. The Indian men's hockey team, which trains few metres away from the pitch, is also watching the match.

What's at stake?

Chennaiyin, which has picked up just nine points from nine games this season, is ninth in the standings. A win will lift it to seventh and keep its hopes for a play-offs spot alive. Odisha is sixth in the table with 12 points from 10 games and will move to fifth in the standings if it beats Chennaiyin. Both the teams still stay rooted to their positions if the match ends in a draw.

Lineups

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Marcos Tebar (C), Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana. Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri.

Match preview:

Odisha FC is all set to take on Chennaiyin FC in what is a crucial ISL encounter for both sides at the Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.



A win against Chennaiyin can take Odisha to within a point of fourth-placed Mumbai City FC. And with the league entering a decisive phase, Josep Gombau’s side cannot afford a slip-up.



Chennaiyin is also at a stage where anything other than three points could render the gap between it and the top four clubs too much to cut down. It is currently eighth on the table with nine points but a win will see the club draw level with Odisha which is sixth.



For all the emphasis on the possession-based philosophy that Gombau advocates, results have been a mixed bag for his team. However, it is coming off a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur and will look to continue its form.



But Gombau must fix his side’s vulnerability on set-pieces. Odisha has scored the joint lowest amount of goals from set-pieces this season so far (2). A more troublesome stat for the coach is on the defensive. Out of the 15 goals it has conceded, seven of them have come from set-pieces (most by any team). The likes of Carlos Delgado will have to marshall the backline better.

Odisha has also had trouble closing out games. It generally tends to perform better in the first half before running out of steam in the second. Of the 13 goals it has scored, only five have come in the second half of games and 10 out of the 15 goals it has shipped have been in the second half. The Odisha think-tank must figure out the reason behind this trend and find a remedy soon enough.

The big worry for Chennaiyin will be the inability to string a couple of wins together. It has just two wins in nine games and is yet to win consecutive ISL games since the start of last season. The visitor is yet to keep a clean sheet under Owen Coyle, who has been in charge for three games. The inconsistent displays from the likes of Lucian Goian have not helped. Thankfully, Eli Sabia returns after suspension for Coyle.

Chennaiyin’s attack will most definitely revolve around Rafael Crivellaro. The Brazilian playmaker has been exceptional in the last three games under Coyle. He was involved in four goals in these three games and has created 21 chances in the season so far, second only to FC Goa’s Brandon Fernandes.



Chennaiyin is yet to win away from home this season and Monday will be the perfect time to get one. For Odisha, the sights will be set on a second consecutive win at the Kalinga Stadium.

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports network and will be streamed on Hotstar.