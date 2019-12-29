ISL 2019-20 ISL 2019-20 ISL 2019-20: Six matches rescheduled The match between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin, which was postponed due to Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) protests in Guwahati, will now be played on February 25. Team Sportstar 29 December, 2019 11:52 IST Three matches of NorthEast United have been rescheduled. - ISL Team Sportstar 29 December, 2019 11:52 IST The Indian Super League (ISL) announced changes in schedule of six fixtures which involved eight teams of the tournament. The match between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur, which was scheduled for January 2, 2020, has been moved to February 10 due to non-availability of Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Furthermore, the match between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin, which was to be played in Guwahati on December 12 but was postponed due to Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) protests in the area, will now be played on February 25 next year in Guwahati.Originally scheduled fixtures on February 7 between Chennaiyin and Bengaluru, and on February 9 between North East United and Kerala Blasters have been swapped.The match between Hyderabad and Jamshedpur has been postponed from February 12 to February 13, whereas the fixture between Goa and Mumbai City has been preponed from February 13 to February 12. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos