ISL 2019-20: Six matches rescheduled

The Indian Super League (ISL) announced changes in schedule of six fixtures which involved eight teams of the tournament.

The match between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur, which was scheduled for January 2, 2020, has been moved to February 10 due to non-availability of Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Furthermore, the match between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin, which was to be played in Guwahati on December 12 but was postponed due to Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) protests in the area, will now be played on February 25 next year in Guwahati.

Originally scheduled fixtures on February 7 between Chennaiyin and Bengaluru, and on February 9 between North East United and Kerala Blasters have been swapped.

The match between Hyderabad and Jamshedpur has been postponed from February 12 to February 13, whereas the fixture between Goa and Mumbai City has been preponed from February 13 to February 12.