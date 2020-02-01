ISL: Mumbai City FC ropes in Keenan Almeida on loan

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of Keenan Almeida on loan from Hyderabad FC.

The 28-year old will be part of the Islanders squad until the end of the season, bolstering Jorge Costa’s defensive unit. Mumbai, which defeated NorthEast United FC 1-0 on Friday, is in the reckoning to make the play-offs.

Almeida, who operates primarily as a right-back, can play across the backline and will add solidity to the Mumbai defence after Sarthak Golui’s season-ending injury.

The defender made his ISL bow with FC Goa, joining it in 2015. Over the next couple of seasons, he enjoyed loan stints with Salgaocar and Churchill Brothers in the I-League. He went on to join Chennaiyin FC in the 2017-18 ISL season and enjoyed a successful campaign.

Soon after, he switched allegiance to FC Pune City but suffered an injury early on which ruled him out of the season. Following Pune’s disbanding, he moved to Hyderabad.