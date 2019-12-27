ISL 2019 LIVE: Odisha takes on stuttering Jamshedpur in home debut

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC in Bhubaneswar. Yes, first actual home tie for Odisha. This is Lavanya and I will keep you company through the match.



LIVE: Kickoff 19.30









LINE-UPs: Odisha FC: Gaurav Bora, Marcos Tebar, Aridane Santana, Francisco Marcos Hernandez, Francisco Sanchez, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Narayan Das, Nandhakumar S, Carlos Delgado Subs: Mohd Sajid Dhot, Bikramjit Singh, Martin Perez, Rana Gharami, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Arshdeep Singh, Seiminmang Manchong Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Jose Arroyo, Narender, Airtor Monroy, Sumeet Passi, Mohammad Mobashir, Robin Gurung, Farukh Choudhary, Bikash Jairu, Emerson Moura, Issac V Subs: Amarjit Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav, Md Raifique Ali Sardar, Joyner Monte Lourenco, Karan Amin, Vineeth, Jitendra Singh



Four days remain in 2019 and we have exciting matches lined up, the first being Bhubaneswar's first game of the season where home side Odisha FC will take on neighbour Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League tonight.

Match preview:



Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will be looking to put their indifferent run of form in the Indian Super League (ISL) to an end when they meet at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.



It should make for a spectacle in Bhubaneswar as Odisha finally makes its debut in its home city. Josep Gombau’s side has had to play its previous home games of the season from Pune due to the unavailability of the Kalinga Stadium.



The Spanish coach will hope that a change of setting will turn its fortunes around and give the side an impetus in its push for the play-off spots. Odisha, placed seventh on the table (9 points), has won just one out of its last six games and is coming off a demoralising 3-0 defeat against FC Goa.



Its opponent Jamshedpur is also in a rut. It is winless in the last four matches and is placed fourth on the table (13 points) only because of a strong start to the campaign. However, a win on Friday will see the side go level on points with third-placed Bengaluru FC.



Odisha has been inconsistent in front of goal. It has drawn blanks in four out of its nine matches and the attack, led by Aridane Santana, needs to start converting chances if it is to make a push for a top-four spot.



The likes of Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandakumar Sekar have looked good but have failed to show consistency. The defence has caused alarms for Gombau. Odisha has scored joint second-lowest goals from set-pieces (2) and has conceded joint-highest goals from set-pieces (6).



Clearly, set-piece is an area that Jamshedpur will look to utilise and hurt Odisha. But the Men of Steel have their own worries, especially in defence. They have struggled to keep hold of leads, winning only one out of three games where they were ahead at half-time. Moreover, seven out of the 11 goals conceded by Jamshedpur this season have come in the second half, something which Tiri and team will be looking to improve on.



Interestingly, Odisha has conceded more goals (10) in the second half than Jamshedpur. Jamshedpur has also failed to keep a single clean sheet in its last four matches.



Star striker Sergio Castel is still doubtful for this match while Noe Acosta remains on the sidelines. Coach Antonio Iriondo will miss the services of influential midfielder Piti as well.



Both sides are plagued with similar issues to an extent but Odisha will be more desperate for the three points. Can the prospect of playing at home finally inspire the team?



MATCH BROADCAST DETAILS:

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be shown on Star Sports network and can also be streamed live on Hotstar. The kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.