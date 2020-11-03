Mohun Bagan official addresses fans' concerns

Mohun Bagan honorary general secretary Srinjoy Bose issued a statement on Monday to address fans' concerns on the recent events surrounding ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mohun Bagan had earlier this year merged with ATK to form a new entity called ATK Mohun Bagan, which will play in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21).

RELATED| ATK-Mohun Bagan fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timing

ATK Mohun Bagan had recently shared images of its new training kit which bore three stars, to signify ATK's three ISL titles, on the left sleeve with the text "Champions 2019-20". The fans were unhappy with this as ATK Mohun Bagan is a new entity and not a continuation of ATK.

The other issue of contention was the ISL website attributing all of ATK's previous stats to ATK Mohun Bagan, and referring to the club as the defending champion.

The ISL's new promo, which showed a Mohun Bagan jersey and an ATK jersey being tossed into a washing machine and emerging as ATK-Mohun Bagan's jersey, also did not sit well with the fans.

Seeking to address their concerns, Bose said in a statement that Mohun Bagan was "not privy to the details of the recent promotional video launched in a different social media handles of ISL and broadcasted on the Star Network".

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Tiri, Sandesh give defensive boost to ATK MB’s 27-member squad

He stated that as soon as the commercial caught Mohun Bagan's attention, it took up the matter with the ATK Mohun Bagan management, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the Star Network.

Mr. Srinjoy Bose, Hony. General Secretary of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club, has sent updates for our members/supporters on recent events#JoyMohunBagan #Mariners pic.twitter.com/bSUtM014ln — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) November 2, 2020

He added, "We have been assured that the promo video which hurt the emotions of the Mohun Bagan fans will be modified. The changed version will be used in all social media handles and broadcasting channels very soon after the necessary edits."

He continued, "As discussed with FSDL, the issue of 3 stars on the sleeve with the ISL logo has been done away with. As discussed earlier, FSDL has started modifying the statistics section on the ISL official website to reflect statistics before 2020-21 to be attributed to ATKFC. ATK Mohun Bagan stats will be accumulated from 2020-21 season onwards."

RELATED| ATK Bagan's Jobby Justin suffers injury, ruled out for entire ISL season

Bose reassured the members and the supporters that they form the backbone of the side and that they have played a pivotal role in helping Mohun Bagan build the legacy is currently possesses.

ATK Mohun Bagan will begin its ISL campaign when it takes on Kerala Blasters in the opening fixture on November 20 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.