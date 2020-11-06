ISL 2020-21: FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando wary of injuries

The Indian Super League (ISL) season is sure to test Juan Ferrando, in more ways than one. Ferrando only recently took over from Sergio Lobera as head coach of FC Goa, and the truncated pre-season has left him with little time to get familiar with his players. The Spaniard also has to try to get the best out of his team while managing life in the strict bio-bubble.

READ| ISL 2020-21: Who are ATK Mohun Bagan's foreign players?



Ferrando has a lot on his plate, but for now, he is keen to focus on the positives.

“It’s a strange situation for everybody involved with the ISL. We are under quarantine, staying 24/7 in the hotel. Some players want to talk to their families, and others want to talk to their girlfriends. Yes, there are problems, but I tell my players that it is better to be in a hotel, train and play football than to be quarantined at home. We are happy to go to work on the football field,” Ferrando said in a media interaction on Friday.

READ| Working a lot on tactical elements to become better than last season: Edu Bedia



The 39-year-old is worried about players picking up injuries, given the long layoff and short pre-season.

READ| ISL 2020-21: Chhetri welcomes ATK Mohun Bagan, SC East Bengal



“If you look at the Champions League, EPL, La Liga and Bundesliga, there have been a lot of injuries. Players are facing a lot of physical stress now. Pre-season training is short, and normal training was not possible at home during the quarantine period. The last professional match that most players played was in March. There could be a lot of injury problems during the ISL, not just for FC Goa but for all teams,” he said.