ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC coach Marquez wants to start on a winning note

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez feels it is important to start the campaign on a winning note. His side is optimistic ahead of the Indian Super League clash against Odisha FC on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on a virtual press conference on Saturday, Marquez stressed on the challenges of delivering while living in a bio-bubble. ““These are testing times for all of us including the support staff and the officials, especially to be away from the families during a pandemic. But, again, I would love to see my team win all the remaining games even if it were to lose the first game,” he said.

Marquez revealed that he had undergone 20 to 25 COVID-19 tests since he left Spain for ISL duty in India.

“Rising to the occasion and giving off your best will be the real challenge for the players more than the coaches,” he said.

Marquez understands that there will be nothing called home advantage in front of the empty stands. “Fans are the most important aspect of any football contest. Everyone will love to play in front of them. And, it will be the same for all the teams as there will be no home advantage.”



“Overall the ISL is going to be tough and difficult to predict the top three teams which can be contenders for most of the teams have similar standards and combinations of foreign and young Indian talent.”