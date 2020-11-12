ISL 2020-21: Peter Hartley set to lead Jamshedpur FC

English footballer Peter Hartley is set to lead Jamshedpur FC in the seventh season of the Indian Super League, sources in the team management have confirmed.

The 32-year-old centre-back, who started his youth career as a 12-year-old at Sunderland AFC, will be replacing Spanish defender Tiri, who had been the Red Miners' skipper for the last three seasons before moving to ATK Mohun Bagan FC on September 12.

"Yes, Hartley has been chosen by coach Owen Coyle as the captain for the ISL 2020-21 season," the source confirmed the development. An official announcement is expected on Saturday.

Hartley made his professional debut in 2007, and has also represented Chesterfield FC, Hartlepool United, Stevenage, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool and Motherwell FC during his illustrious career. At the ISL, he will find solid support in Nigerian Stephen Eze, former Chennaiyin FC right-back Laldinliana Renthlei and former ATK FC [now ATKMBFC] left-back and ex-Aizawl FC captain Ricky Lallawmawma at the backline.