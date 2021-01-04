ISL 2020-21: Narzary's double strike for Hyderabad FC punishes Chennaiyin FC

Hyderabad FC dealt a big blow to Chennaiyin FC with a thumping 4-1 win in an Indian Super League encounter at the GMC Stadium (Bambolim, Goa) on Monday. Boasting quality Indian players in its ranks, it was a brace by Hyderabad's Halicharan Narzary in the second period that pretty much sealed the fate of Chennaiyin.

AS IT HAPPENED



The victory also halted Hyderabad’s three straight defeats and it deserves every accolade that comes its way as it completely dominated the contest. Hyderabad jumped two places to sixth position as it took its tally to 12 points from nine matches. Chennaiyin climbed down a place to eighth.

It was Hyderabad which stamped its authority in the first half, though it had no goals to show for it. However, returning from the break, it found the target twice in quick succession.



The first was a gift to Hyderabad courtesy a confusion between defender Eli Sabia and ‘keeper Vishal Kaith saw the latter rush out clear a long ball rom Aridane Santana. Sabia's poor clearance saw the ball ricocheted off Joel Chianese and as it rolled towards the goal, and the Australian applied he finishing touch.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the best of Indian Super League in the year 2020 on The Full Time Show.

For the second, Halicharan drilled one onto the crossbar and into the net with a powerful strike after Santana’s shot was saved by Vishal.



Anirudh Thapa provided a faint ray of hope for Chennaiyin when he cashed in on a blunder by Hyderabad ‘keeper Laxmikant Kattimani. Mohammad Yasir, who was brilliant in midfield, squared the ball to Joao Victor, whose side-footed strike from the edge of the box gave no chance to Vishal.

Halicharan widened the margin with a solo effort after receiving a through ball from Fran Sandaza near the halfway line.