ISL 2020-21

ISL 2020-21 Quiz — Set 1

Ahead of the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), here's a quiz to test your knowledge of the ISL.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 November, 2020 16:24 IST
The Indian Super League is scheduled to kick off in November across three venues in Goa.

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will kick off on November 20.   -  Special arrangement

1.What is the longest unbeaten streak for a club in the ISL?
2.Who scored the fastest goal scored in the ISL?
3.Who is the oldest coach in the ISL?
4.Name team that has the most red cards in ISL
5.Which club has had the most number of coaches in the ISL?
6.Which player has the most yellow cards in ISL?
7.Which goalkeeper has the most number of clean sheets in the ISL?