ISL 2020-21: Full squad list of SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal will make its debut in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when it takes on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby on November 27.

The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams and a record 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this special Full Time Show podcast, we take a look at the history and memorable matches of the Kolkata derby and what the inclusion of ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal means to the Indian Super League (ISL).







SC East Bengal has assembled a fresh squad this season that has a strong English flavour. With Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler at the helm, the side has roped in six foreigners including the likes of Scott Neville and Daniel Fox.

The club's Indian contingent also features some top players such as Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Narayan Das.

Here is SC East Bengal's complete squad:

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar Roy

Defenders: Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Gurtej Singh, Narayan Das, Abhishek Ambekar, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Ningthoukhongjam Rohen Singh, Anil Chawan

Midfielders: Aaron Hammadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Metei, Haobam Singh, Milan Singh, Wahengbam Luwang, Mohamed Irshad, Mohamed Rafique, Yumnam Singh

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh