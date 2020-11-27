ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21: Full squad list of SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21: Here is the full team list of SC East Bengal for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. Team Sportstar 27 November, 2020 07:51 IST Daniel Fox will lead SC East Bengal in its maiden Indian Super League season. - SC East Bengal Team Sportstar 27 November, 2020 07:51 IST SC East Bengal will make its debut in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when it takes on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby on November 27.The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams and a record 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.In this special Full Time Show podcast, we take a look at the history and memorable matches of the Kolkata derby and what the inclusion of ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal means to the Indian Super League (ISL). SC East Bengal has assembled a fresh squad this season that has a strong English flavour. With Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler at the helm, the side has roped in six foreigners including the likes of Scott Neville and Daniel Fox. RELATED| ISL 2020-21 news, SC East Bengal preview: Debuting with a rich legacy The club's Indian contingent also features some top players such as Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Narayan Das.Here is SC East Bengal's complete squad:Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar RoyDefenders: Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Gurtej Singh, Narayan Das, Abhishek Ambekar, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Ningthoukhongjam Rohen Singh, Anil ChawanRELATED| SC East Bengal fixtures: ISL 2020-21 schedule, venues and timingMidfielders: Aaron Hammadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Metei, Haobam Singh, Milan Singh, Wahengbam Luwang, Mohamed Irshad, Mohamed Rafique, Yumnam SinghForwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet SinghISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos