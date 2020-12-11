ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal lodges complaint with AIFF against refereeing

Peeved with the dismal standard of refereeing in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Robbie Fowler-coached SC East Bengal on Friday lodged a complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The ISL new entrant SC East Bengal has lost three matches in a row this season and is yet to score a goal from four matches.

The bottom-placed East Bengal finally opened its account after a hard-fought draw against Jamshedpur FC on Thursday. The contest however wasn't short of drama as SCEB's Eugeneson Lyngdoh was sent off following a second yellow card which seemed a dubious decision.

“As a club, we have shared our feedback with AIFF. Hopefully it will be taken into consideration to enhance the quality of refereeing to maintain the spirit of the game during the remainder of the tournament,” an SCEB official said.

Fowler had earlier criticised the standard of refereeing, especially after his team's match against NorthEast United FC where it was denied two penalties.

“I thought (the penalties) were blatant... I don’t think any decision was going our way. Everyone does seem to be against us,” Fowler said.

“We just had to go out there and defend like the way we can and don’t concede and it was important for us to get the point,” he added.

SCEB next faces Hyderabad at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.