ISL 2020-21: Top 10 strikers in the Indian Super League

The Indian Super League (ISL) has set the stage for some prolific goal-scorers over its six-year journey. Heading into the seventh season, here’s a list of the top strikers who have rattled oppositions with sizzling strikes and finishes.

1. Ferran Corominas

Former Espanyol striker Ferran Corominas, ‘Coro’, is the most prolific striker in ISL’s history. In his three seasons with FC Goa, Coro became the league’s top-scorer with 47 goals from 58 matches at an astounding 0.84 goals per game percentage - the best in the ISL. Coro also holds the record for most goals hit in a season - 18 in 2017/18, while also collecting the Golden Boot twice in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons. The Spaniard also holds the distinction of netting the fastest hat-trick in the ISL - in seven minutes against Kerala Blasters in 2017.

2. Sunil Chhetri

Chhetri led Bengaluru FC to its maiden ISL title in the 2018/19 season. (File picture) - BFC Media

India’s talisman Sunil Chhetri has also been one of ISL’s most impactful strikers. Chhetri led Bengaluru FC to its maiden ISL title in the 2018/19 season. With 39 goals from 74 games, he is the leading Indian goal-scorer in the league. In the 2017/18 season, the Bengaluru skipper was awarded the ‘Hero of the League’ title for his 14 goals - the most by an Indian in an ISL season.

3. Marcelinho

Marcelinho, who has joined Odisha FC from Hyderabad this season, has the most assists - 18 - in the tournament’s history. - TWITTER/ISL

Brazilian striker Marcelo Pereira, also known as Marcelinho, is one of the most versatile forwards to have featured in the ISL. Marcelinho finished his maiden season with Delhi Dynamos as the league’s top-scorer with 10 goals and also had five assists to his name. He later represented FC Pune City (2017-19) and Hyderabad FC last season - scoring 31 goals from 63 matches. The new Odisha FC man also has the most assists - 18 - in the tournament’s history.

4. Iain Hume

Former Canadian international Iain Hume represented Kerala Blasters in the inaugural ISL season before winning the title in 2016 with Atletico de Kolkata. Hume’s goal-scoring prowess was at its best with Kolkata (18 goals) but could only score six more in his next two seasons with Kerala and FC Pune City, respectively. Hume’s 28 goals from 69 matches also witnessed three hat-tricks - the most by a player in the ISL.

5. Bartholomew Ogbeche

Ogbeche led the Blasters unit while scoring 15 goals and finished as the 2019/20 season’s joint-top scorer. - TWITTER/ISL

Bartholomew Ogbeche has set the scoresheets on fire since his debut ISL season with NorthEast United in 2018/19. The Nigerian bettered his 12-goal tally for the Highlanders with Kerala Blasters last season. Ogbeche led the Blasters unit while scoring 15 goals and finished as the season’s joint-top scorer. The 36-year-old will be gunning to add to his record of 27 goals from 34 matches with Mumbai City FC this season.

6. Hugo Boumous

The 25-year-old, who will play for Mumbai City this season, has 17 assists - the second-most in ISL’s history. - TWITTER/ISL

Frenchman Hugo Boumous made his ISL debut in the 2017/18 season with FC Goa and in his three years with the Gaurs, became one of its cornerstone in attack. Boumous was at his best last season - scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists and was adjudged the ‘Hero of the League’ for his performance. The 25-year-old, who will play for Mumbai City this season, has 16 goals to his name while also serving 17 assists - the second-most in ISL’s history.

7. Nerijus Valskis

Valskis was the joint-top scorer of the 2019/20 season and also won the Golden Boot as Chennaiyin finished runner-up. - Prashant Nakwe

Super striker Nerijus Valskis was the moving force behind Chennaiyin FC’s resounding comeback under manager Owen Coyle in the 2019/20 season. In his maiden stint in the league, the Lithuanian struck the net 15 times from 20 appearances. Valskis was the joint-top scorer of the season and also won the Golden Boot as Chennaiyin finished runner-up. The 33-year-old will once again be Coyle’s trump card as the pair reunites at Jamshedpur FC this season.

8. Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna was the ISL's joint top scorer of the 2019/20 season with 15 goals and played an instrumental role in ATK's title-winning campaign. - ISL Media

Fijian international Roy Krishna is a potent goal-scorer wherever he goes. In his first ISL season at ATK, Krishna rampaged through oppositions and became the league’s joint-top scorer with 15 goals from 21 matches while also providing six assists. Roy was named captain in the final as ATK cruised to its third ISL title and will return as skipper of the newly-formed ATK Mohun Bagan outfit.

9. Miku Fedor Flores

Former Venezuelan striker Miku became an instant success in the ISL - firing in 15 goals in his first season with Bengaluru FC in 2017/18. Miku made his presence felt in the following year as well when Bengaluru won its maiden ISL title - scoring five goals and creating four for others in 12 matches. In his two-year ISL career, the 35-year-old racked up 20 goals from 32 appearances.

10. Stiven Mendoza

Colombian star striker dazzled in ISL’s initial seasons. Having scored four goals from nine appearances for Chennaiyin FC in 2014, Mendoza returned after an injury layoff for a spectacular second season. Mendoza led Chennaiyin to its first ISL title with an extra-minute winner against FC Goa in the final. During this phenomenal run, he scored 13 goals to also claim the Golden Boot. The 28-year-old has 17 goals and three assists to his name in his ISL career.