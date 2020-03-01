ISL semifinal LIVE: Sunil Chhetri returns to Bengaluru FC starting XI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Indian Super League first leg playoff semifinal between Bengaluru FC and ATK at Kanteerava Stadium.

LIVE UPDATES

Kick-off at 7.30pm

Team news: Changes aplenty for Bengaluru FC from its last ISL league fixture. Captain Sunil Chhetri returns to the starting line-up, which also features Erik Paartalu, Deshorn Brown and Rahul Bheke. For ATK, goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh makes way for Arindam Bhattacharya, while Salam Singh, Pronay Halder and Jayesh Rane are replaced by Prabir Das, Regin Michael and Michael Soosairaj.

Starting line-ups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown (Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Udanta Singh, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Francisco Borges, Ashique Kuruniyan, Leon Augustin, Kevaughn Frater)

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, John Johnson, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Regin Michael,Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, David Williams (Substitutes: Dheeraj Singh, Salam Singh, Victor Mongil, Armando Sosa Pena, Pronay Halder, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane)

STAT: This is the first meeting between Bengaluru FC and ATK in the knockout stages of the ISL, while ATK will be playing its first semifinal since the 2016 season.

Bengaluru FC has arrived at the Kanteerava Stadium to a rousing welcome from the West Block Blues!

Absolute scenes here at the Fortress where the Blues have rolled in to a massive reception from the @WestBlockBlues! #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore #BFCATK pic.twitter.com/mw48lgcKZo — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 1, 2020

Clash of the best and second-best defensive records

With 13 goals conceded in 18 league matches, Bengaluru FC holds the best defensive record this season. It has, however, conceded two or more goals in each of its last four matches, indicating the defence isn't as watertight coming into the semifinal against a free-scoring ATK. Antonio Habbas' side has the second-best defensive record in the ISL this season (16 goals), but it's shipped nearly a third of them in its last two league fixtures - three against Chennaiyin FC and two against Bengaluru. It's possible that both teams could be extra cautious at the start, not least because of the stakes and this being the first leg of a knockout tie.

A view of the away dressing room (ATK) ahead of kick-off.

As we await kick-off at the Kanteerava Stadium, listen to our podcast previewing the Bengaluru FC v ATK ISL semifinal.

Preview

Defending ISL champion Bengaluru FC hosts ATK in the first leg of the second semifinal at the Kanteerava Stadium, aiming to bounce back from a penalty shootout defeat to Maziya in the AFC Cup playoff in midweek. At the pre-match press conference, manager Carles Cuadrat said talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri should be fit to play in the crucial first leg. The Spanish manager said: “I think Sunil [Chhetri] is ready for the game and we are three games away from becoming champions. We need not punish ourselves for the things we did in the past. For the third season in a row we are fighting for the title while a lot of teams are already in their holidays.”

Kolkata-based ATK finished second in the league and didn't lose either of its two fixtures against Bengaluru, drawing 2-2 in the most recent match at the Kanteerava Stadium. It's scored the second-most goals (33) this season with Roy Krishna in red-hot form in front of goal, scoring 14 goals. Its manager Antonio Habbas said: “I think it will be a very competitive match because two organised teams will be playing [against each other]. BFC is balanced and very competitive and one of the favourites. Until now, they are the champions and we have to respect them.”



