ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC signs Xisco Hernandez, Deshorn Brown joins NEUFC

Bengaluru FC (BFC) has on Thursday announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Xisco Hernandez as he replaces forward Deshorn Brown, whose contract with the Indian Super League (ISL) club has been terminated by mutual consent.

This is the second stint with BFC for Xisco, who was part of its title winning season in 2018-19. He played 21 matches across three competitions and recorded five assists and scored one goal.

The playmaker then played for Odisha FC in the 2019-20 and has been without a club after his contract ended at the end of the season.

Podcast: From Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan's dominance to Carles Cuadrat's sacking at Bengaluru FC, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show.



Brown, who has scored 7 goals in 20 appearances for BFC since joining the ISL club in January 2020, has moved to rival NorthEast United FC, the Highlanders announced.

ISL 2020-21: FC Goa signs goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh from ATK Mohun Bagan

The Jamaican has plied his trade in the USA, Norway, China and Spain, having played for Colorado Rapids, DC United and Shenzen FC before moving to India.