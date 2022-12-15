ISL 2022-23: East Bengal hosts Mumbai City, looks for season’s first home win

The East Bengal camp is recalling its successful Durand Cup campaign against Mumbai City FC as it prepares to face the former champion, and the currently second-placed side, in an ISL-9 fixture at its home in Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

East Bengal, which beat Mumbai City 4-3 in the group stage of the Durand Cup this season, have never scored a goal against Mumbai City FC in the ISL.

The next match against the Islanders thus becomes important for the Torch Bearers as they also look to find their first win of the League at home.

East Bengal, which is currently placed eighth in the league standings with nine points from three wins, needs to enhance its tally if it wishes to make it to the top-six position and fancy a chance of reaching the knock-outs. East Bengal has played three games at home so far and have lost all three. The home record is quite disappointing as it scored three goals and conceded seven in the process.

Mumbai City FC is the only side in the league which has remained unbeaten in the first nine rounds. The Islanders will be looking to regain the top spot in the table as the tournament reaches the halfway stage. With its attack led by in-form Scottish striker Greg Stewart, Mumbai City has won three out of their four away matches this season, drawing only the opening day fixture against Hyderabad FC.