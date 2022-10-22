ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur’s search for first win continues after drawing against Mumbai

Lallianzuala Chhangte and Daniel Chima Chukwu scored for Mumbai and Jamshedpur, respectively. 

Aneesh Dey
Mumbai 22 October, 2022 19:40 IST
Jamshedpur FC players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 football against Mumbai City FC.

Jamshedpur FC players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 football against Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) played out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 13 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday. 

It took Mumbai just eight minutes to score the first goal of the match. Greg Stewart used his quick feet to escape his marker and played a one-two with Jahouh. Looking up, he saw Chhangte in a good position at the centre of the box and squared the ball to him. Despite being under pressure, Chhangte found the top corner with an excellent finish. 

The joy did not last long for MCFC and its fans. Just four minutes later, Jamshedpur equalised through Chukwu. Harrison Sawyer flicked the ball with his head to Chukwu from a Wellington long throw, and the Nigerian made no mistake in finding the net with his head from point-blank range. 

With both teams locked in a 1-1 scoreline at the start of the second half, it was the Islanders who started strongly.

The early pressure on JFC’s goal almost paid off, as Chhangte was brought down inside the box by Ricky in the 48th minute. The Mumbai players vociferously demanded a penalty, but the referee waved play on, inviting the wrath of the players and coaching staff. 

In the second half, Mumbai substitute Vikram Singh came close to scoring in the 63rd minute when his shot hit the post. But neither team found the net, leading to both sharing the spoils.

Result: Mumbai City FC 1 (Chhangte 8’) - Jamshedpur FC 1 (Chukwu 12’)

