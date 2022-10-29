ISL 2022-23: Why is ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match delayed?

The kick-off in the Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is delayed by 20 minutes at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

The Kolkata Derby was scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm but a floodlight failure in the match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa in Hyderabad has postponed the start in Kolkata.

After the match began at 5.30 pm, the first half in the match between Hyderabad and Goa saw a lengthy stoppage in play with the half-time whistle coming only at 6.42 pm.

This is the first time the Kolkata derby will be played at the iconic Salt Lake venue after the teams moved to the ISL.