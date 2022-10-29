ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: Why is ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match delayed?

The Kolkata Derby was scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm but a delayed end to the match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa in Hyderabad due to a floodlight failure has postponed the start in Kolkata.

Team Sportstar
29 October, 2022 19:29 IST
29 October, 2022 19:29 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan will take on East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar

The Kolkata Derby was scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm but a delayed end to the match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa in Hyderabad due to a floodlight failure has postponed the start in Kolkata.

The kick-off in the Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is delayed by 20 minutes at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

The Kolkata Derby was scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm but a floodlight failure in the match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa in Hyderabad has postponed the start in Kolkata.

After the match began at 5.30 pm, the first half in the match between Hyderabad and Goa saw a lengthy stoppage in play with the half-time whistle coming only at 6.42 pm.

Also Read
LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata Derby: Kick-off delayed by 20 minutes; ISL live streaming info; MB vs EB updates

This is the first time the Kolkata derby will be played at the iconic Salt Lake venue after the teams moved to the ISL.

Read more stories on ISL 2022-23.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Jamshedpur FC- Through the Owen Coyle lens

Slide shows

ISL Review: Playoffs race tightens amid empty stands

ISL review: Bengaluru makes playoffs; Goa in danger of slipping away

ISL Week 9: Chennaiyin's surge to the top, successive wins for Blasters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us