ISL 2022-23 HIGHLIGHTS: 10-man Chennaiyin FC holds Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw; Prasanth, Krishna among goals

Match report

Chennaiyin FC treated its fans, who returned to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium after over two years, to an entertaining 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). Catch the full match report - HERE

Thomas Brdaric after the match

First of all congratulations to our team. Well fought against a tough opponent. Vafa was Debjit’s replacement just because we ran out of substitutions and this is probably his first time with the gloves on. The crowd was amazing. We woould have liked more than one point but with this support at the Marina Arena, I’m sure we will win next time for them.

Well deserved!

Jiteshwor Singh is adjudged hero of the match. (Chances created - 3, completed passes - 46, Tackles won - 4)

FULL-TIME

Down to 10-man, Chennaiyin FC hold Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw. Roy Krishna in danger of getting booked as he argues with Crystal John, the refree. Thomas Brdaric will not be satisfied with the result as Chennaiyin were the dominant side. Simon Grace on the other hand, will be thanking Gurpreet who was the best performing Bengaluru player who faced 14 shots, six out of which were on target. As things stand Chennaiyin moves to second on the ISL points table with Bengaluru settling for forth. Goal difference is the only factor that separates the rivals

94’

Diagne is down in pain and it looks like he’s pulled his hamstring. Medical assistance is required and the Senegalese international walks off the pitch.

92’

CHANCE!! Karikari with an excellent run. He ticked all the boxes and got close to a breakthrough but he couldn’t finish it. Lobs it straight into the stands

90’

Four added minutes and that means Bengaluru has four extra minutes to pry open the CFC defense.

88’

Bengaluru players crowd the Chennaiyin half and the Marina Machans are clearly missing that 11th player. Can BFC capitalise? Just over a minute remains

84’

Outfield player Vafa comes in as Debjit’s replacement. Free kick for BFC right outside the box., Javier Hernandez hits straight towards the Chennaiyin wall

RED CARD!

Debjit Majumdar is shown red for his atrocious tackle on Roy Krishna! Huge setback for the Marina Machans

79’

CLOSE! Karikari tried to recreate his last match magic as he turned and curled on in but Gurpreet dives to his right and holds the ball firmly.

Substitution for Chennaiyin

Ajith Kumar OUT, Ninthoiganba Meetei IN; Rahim Ali OUT, Jockson IN

Substitution for Bengaluru

Suresh OUT, Javier Hernandez IN

73’

Both the teams taking it slow as they try to get a grip on the game. Constant exchange of possession

Substitution for Chennaiyin

Sliskovic OUT, Karikari IN

70’

Brilliant pass from Anirudh Thapa to Edwin Vanspaul who runs to the extreme right but the attack wears out. The latter should’ve done better there

69’

CLOSE! Udanta dribbles well on the right and puts in a cross which finds Bruno’s head but Ajith clears the ball out of danger

66’

Thapa, who has completed the most passes this match, loses control over the ball inside the BFC box. Good link up from Rahim Ali though

Did you know?

Bengaluru has only 1 win in 3 matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium against Chennaiyin.

63’

BFC’s freekick is deflected by Sliskovic. Alan collects the ball but nothing happens

Substitution for Chennaiyin

Prasanth OUT, Edwin Vanspaul IN

Substitution for Bengaluru

Prabir OUT, Udanta IN

60’

A string of errors from Chennaiyin back four as Roy Krishna gains possession. Brdaric is fuming on the sidelines

58’

Unmarked Rahim Ali gets a wonderful long ball but Prabir Das clears the danger

56’

Diagne proves his experience. Stops a blazing Roshan on his tracks. If not for the Senegalese international, who knows what would’ve happened.

55’

FOUL there as Prabir Das has his foot stomped by Rahim Ali. The play continues with just a warning for Rahim

52’

CHANCE!! Corner for Chennaiyin and Thapa takes it. It has height and goes long as well, in fact too long for anyone to grab it. But the ball comes back into the BFC penalty box as Sliskovic heads it. Gurpreet dives well to save it

48’

CHANCE! Sliskovic it is yet again and Gurpreet keeps the ball out and the danger is cleared by the Bengaluru defense. Brdaric’s men are hunting for that lead

Substitution for Bengaluru

Siva Narayanan OUT, Jayesh Rane IN

Just a minute added

GOOAAAAAALLLLLLL! Prasanth gets his first goal in Chennaiyin colours! Right at the stroke of half time CFC gets its equaliser from the relentless Prasanth. The Marina Machans have been unlucky throughout the half but gets their redemption heading into the half time break.

43’

Jiteshwor makes a good run on the right but jeopardises it with a poor long ball straight to Gurpreet.

41’

Freekick for CFC as Thapa is pulled down just outside the box. He and Duker are at the ball and the German international lets one fly well above the goal post.

40’

CHANCE! Lovely piece of block from Gurpreet. Sliskovic directs a low shot bisecting two defenders but Gurpreet dives and dives well to keep the ball out of danger. Tidy stuff from the keeper

38’

Corner for CFC and Thapa takes it. swings one to Bruno and he comes up with a header but it is cleared with ease.

Blue doiminance

Chennaiyin is currently enjoying a 58% possession and also leads with 175 passes compared to BFC’s 102. With seven shots and one on target, CFC is clearly dictating the play but are lacking the finishing skills from their attack.

34’

CHANCE! Thapa runs unmarked as he receives a brilliant long ball from Ajith. Thapa himself could’ve finished it as he had an outstanding first touch but he passes to Roshan on the left instead and the ball is cleared off danger

32’

Oof! sloppy defense from Chenaniyin as Roy Krishna runs past a diving Ajith and towards Debjit but Diagne comes in with a debatable push. He had no contact with the ball but the refree thinks otherwise and it is a goalkick for the Marina Machans. Shoul’ve ideally been a penalty for BFC and Krishna is clearly frustrated with the

30’

Poor shot from Rahim Ali. He is way outside the 16-yard box and attempts an erratic low kept shot which doesn’t trouble Gurpreet.

28’

Roy Krishna goes down clutching his knee as Vafa’s defense attempt finds the Fijian’s ankle. Freekick for BFC and Roshan takes it. A long ball deep into CFC’s box towards Bruno but the danger is averted

25’

CHANCE!! Sliskovic rattles the crossbar. Good run from Prasanth as he crosses it to the Croatian. He tries for a volley but it finds the crossbar. CFC are controlling the game

23’

Freekick for CFC as Petar is pulled down by Jhingan. The defender apologises immediately. Thapa takes the freekick but his lob is too long for Diagne. Could’ve been a different scenario if the kick was a tad bit controlled from the CFC skipper.

22’

Good link up from Suresh and Roy Krishna but CFC gains possession and are on the counter. Prashanth from the left puts in a cross and Rahim Ali does well to reach it but it goes wide for a CFC corner yet again. Narayan at it, targets Diagne but he has overhit it. Goes beyond the goal post for a BFC goal kick.

19’

Prasanth to Jiteshwor and he finds Narayan Das as the line of play shifts towards the right. Ajith collects the ball and attempts a cross but it is deflected for a CFC corner. Narayan takes it and takes it well, Diagne heads it but he’s generated a bit more power than he would’ve liked. Out for a BFC kick. Chance squandered!

14’

CHANCE! What could have been! Prasanth’s weak shot is collected by Gurpreet easily. Great build up from CFC on the left by skipper Thapa but they are still trailing. Prasanth could’ve hit it anywhere but he slots it straight into the BFC keeper’s hands.

10’

Throw for BFC and Roshan can throw all right! Straight into the CFC penalty box but it is deflected and Suresh Wangjam receives it and tries a low volley. Good effort but it goes wide.

8’

Chennaiyin slowly creeping towards BFC’s half and the attack is headed by last game’s scorer Rahim Ali. Bengaluru defenders clear the danger without fuss as Gurpreet gets the ball for a kick.

5’

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! What a start for BFC. Fallou Diagne can only watch as the ball goes past the goal line. Prabir Das with the cross yet again and Roy Krishna is there to receive it. A neat header from the Fijian to provide the lead for his side. Simon Grace’s men have done what he asked, silence the crowd.

3’

Freekick for BFC in a dangerous position as Roy Kishna is brought down by two converging CFC defenders. Roshan takes it and slots on high into the box but it is overcooked. Goes outside for a CFC kick.

1’

Prabir Das lofts one deep from his side and it is an awkward ball. But Debjit collects it eventually

Kick-off!

First half underway! Chennaiyin starts the proceedings as the crowd erupts

Here we go!

The players make their way into the middle from the tunnel. Chennaiyin FC owner Abhishek Bachchan is there on the stands to cheer his side. Players have lined up for the national anthem.

T-5

We are just minutes away from the kick-off of the most anticipated Southern derby and Chennaiyin FC is going o play in front of its home crowd after 950 days! A win against its rival will be a cherry on top.

Coaches speak ahead of the Southern derby

Thomas Brdaric (CFC coach) : Very excited to play in front of the fans and we are really looking forward to this game. They (Bengaluru FC) are a tough opponent with an experienced coach and our aim is to stick to the game-plan and deploy it in the match. Our slow approach last game (against ATKMB) did not bother me because it's normal football and it was very humid at Kolkata. But here, I hope things will be a bit different and we will do everything to inflict a loss on out opponent.

Simon Grace (BFC coach): We are looking forward and we’ve both had 2 good results this season. I’m approaching this game as any other game, play good defensively and create chances. We will try to silence the crowd as much as possible. I’m not really concerned about the chances missed last game instead, I’m looking at the positives. We kept a clean sheet and we are trying to improve.

LINE-UPS Chennaiyin FC (4-4-2) - Debjit, Ajith, Vafa, Fallou, Narayan, Duker, Jiteshwor, Thapa (C), Prasanth, Rahim, Petar Bengaluru FC (3-4-3) - Gurpreet, Jhingan, Jovanovic, Alan, Roshan, Prabir, Bruno, Suresh, Chhetri, Krishna, Sivasakthi

What happened when the two teams met previously?

Bengaluru FC (BFC) rode on Udanta Singh’s brace to blank Chennaiyin FC (CFC) 3-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) last season.

CFC, which could have gone to the top of the points table with a win, sits in fifth spot with 18 points. BFC (17 points) moved up to sixth spot.

Iman Basafa scored the first goal for BFC, which replaced first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with debutant Lara Sharma.

Iranian Basafa converted from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, a result of Sunil Chhetri being brought down in the box, to give BFC the early lead.

Just before halftime, Bengaluru doubled its advantage. Chhetri moved past his markers before serving the ball on a platter to Udanta, who made no mistake with the finish.

After the restart, Udanta rounded CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder to score his second goal. CFC tried to put inexperienced BFC custodian Lara under pressure, but Lara was up to the task and kept a clean sheet.

Head-to head stats

Total matches - 11 Bengaluru FC - 6; wins Chennaiyin FC - 3 wins; Draw - 2

Predicted XI Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Ajith Kumar, Narayan Das, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Alexander Jesuraj, Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic. Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri, Siva Narayanan

PREVIEW

The Indian Super League is finally returning to the southeast coast after two years with a rip-roaring game between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC expected here on Friday.

Both sides are coming into this game after winning their respective opening fixtures and will be aiming for full points to keep the momentum steady.

After securing a win against ATK Mohun Bagan, which was their first against the club in the ISL, Chennaiyin FC became the third team to reach 50 wins in the league. They also became the third team to reach the 200-goals milestone.

Also Read ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin aims to recap old magic at home against Bengaluru

In a game of contrasting halves against ATKMB, The Marina Machans were conservative in the first half. In the second half, they tried to stamp their authority and probed further into the final third. Head coach Thomas Brdaric’s substitutions played a vital role in his side’s triumph.

Brdaric decided to introduce Kwame Karikari into the game just before the hour-mark. It took the Ghanaian just three minutes to win a penalty.

Karikari himself netted the equaliser from the spot before setting up Rahim Ali with a delightful low cross for the winner in the 83rd minute. The Chennaiyin FC head coach said fitness played a key role.

Bengaluru FC are one win away from reaching the 50-wins milestone themselves. The Blues are unbeaten in their last six games against the Marina Machans. However, the visitors have won just one out of five games at the Marina Arena.

Last season, Bengaluru FC scored 32 goals in the league. Nineteen of the 32 goals were scored via set pieces.

The Blues kicked off the new season in a similar fashion as they scored the winning goal against NEUFC from a corner. Alan Costa scored his third goal when he nodded in the winner against NEUFC. All three of his goals in the have come from corners.

The Marina Machans and the Blues have faced each other on 11 occasions in the Hero ISL. Bengaluru FC have won six games while Chennaiyin FC have won three. Two games have ended in a draw.

-PTI