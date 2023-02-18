ISL: Mumbai City hopes to bounce back against East Bengal as playoffs looms

East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC come into Sunday’s Indian Super League (ISL) fixture with defeats in their previous outings respectively.

The Kolkata giant went down to Chennaiyin FC, while the Islanders suffered its first defeat of the season against Bengaluru FC. So, when the two teams meet at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai City will be hoping to get its house in order ahead of the playoffs.

The Mumbai outfit has bagged the ISL League Winners’ Shield already, and ahead of the playoffs, the Des Buckingham-coached team wants to work on the weaker links and regroup when they face East Bengal in the last of their group league fixtures.

“Looking forward straightway is East Bengal and then of course, making sure we get ready and prepared for what will be a tough semifinal game in the playoffs once we know who that may be, but we are looking forward to Sunday because it’s a wonderful opportunity for our club and our fans for what would be the presentation of the Shield itself. But we want that to be a good day also because of our solid performance and a good result,” Buckingham said.

While Mumbai plans to field its best eleven, hoping that Greg Stewart is available, East Bengal will bank on Cleiton Silva - the top scorer in the league.

The Kolkata club terminated defender Ankit Mukherjee’s contract for alleged persistent misconduct, and ahead of the big game coach Stephen Constantine is cautious. “Mumbai City won the league two weeks ago and I’m pretty sure they didn’t want to lose against Bengaluru FC and lose their invincible tag. I expect them to play hard and be professional, which is a trademark of the team and coach Des Buckingham. I expect them to come all out because we would go all out. I’m expecting a difficult game,” Constantine said.

The touring team has won five out of its 18 matches in the league and the last time, it took on Mumbai City FC, East Bengal suffered a 3-0 defeat. But featuring in its penultimate league game - before the Kolkata derby against ATK-Mohun Bagan - East Bengal hopes to put up a fight in an away fixture.