ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC signs defender Dylan Fox

Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of Australian defender Dylan Fox till the end of the Indian Super League season.

Fox has joined the Men of Steel following a successful stint at FC Goa, where he played a key role in defence last season. Fox will replace Peter Hartley, who left the club after a two-and-a-half year stint.

The 28-year-old played at multiple clubs in Australia and New Zealand before sealing a move to the ISL with NorthEast United FC in October 2020.

Jamshedpur head coach Aidy Boothroyd shared his delight at the signing of the Australian.

“Dylan is going to be very important for us,” Boothroyd said.

“He is a very good defender and has the qualities that we need to continue to push up the table.

“I would like to welcome him to Jamshedpur FC and look forward to working with him at the club.”

Dylan shared his own thoughts at joining the Jamshedpur family, highlighting his desire to succeed at the club.

“I’m very happy to join Jamshedpur FC,” said Fox.

“I can’t wait to get started, hit the ground running, and help the team make a strong finish to the end of the season.

“All the players as well as the boss have been very welcoming and I’m feeling completely at home.”

The club can also confirm that Fox will wear the jersey number 12 for the rest of the season.