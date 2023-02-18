ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan confirms playoffs berth with win over Kerala Blasters

ATK Mohun Bagan sealed a place in the play-offs as it came from a goal behind to beat 10-man Kerala Blasters 2-1, in an Indian Super League match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

The win, coming after three winless matches, secured 31 points from 19 games for the Mariners and placed it in the third spot of the current standings. Kerala remained on 31 points after 19 matches and fell a couple of rungs below, owing to an adverse head-to-head record with ATKMB.

The opening half produced a box-to-box action as both sides went for the lead. Kerala Blasters took the initiative to play fine one-touch football and was able to put the home defence under pressure.

The combination of passes started with Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, who located Apostolos Giannou inside the box with a nice ‘no-look’ reverse pass. The latter punched it across for Dimitrios Diamantakos, standing unmarked, and the Greek forward punched it home, giving ATKMB goalkeeper Vishal Kaith no chance to save it.

Stung by the early goal, ATKMB regrouped quickly and was on level terms in the 23rd minute. Carl MacHugh put his name on the scoreline with a well-taken header from a Dimitri Petratos cross. The equaliser boosted the morale of the host as it doubled its initiative for a win.

The change of ends saw the host showing the right resolve and almost got the lead in the 51st minute, but for the upright of the Kerala Blasters’ goal, which blocked the header of Manvir Singh.

The Blasters were down to 10 men in the 64th minute when winger Rahul K.P got marching orders with his second booking of the match. This opened up the opportunity as the decimated Blasters seemed to be losing their plan. ATK Bagan got the decisive lead in the 71st minute when a cross from the hardworking winger Ashish Rai saw Manvir Singh setting it up for McHugh. The Irish midfielder sent a rasping half-volley home to secure the full quota of points for Mohun Bagan.