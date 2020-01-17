ISL: ATK looks to bounce back against table topper Goa

A merger announcement with the century old club Mohun Bagan likely to boost its fan base, ATK will play with fresh impetus when it faces leader FC Goa in an Indian Super League clash here on Saturday.

ATK’s principal owners R P Sanjiv Goenka Group on Thursday announced acquiring a majority 80 per cent stake of Mohun Bagan as the merged club, ATK Mohun Bagan, will come into existence in June and will compete in the ISL 2020-21.

For the two-time former ISL champion, it will be a win-win situation as it is struggling to create a fan base in the city of the Big Two -- Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. ATK will now hope for a broadening of its fan base after the merger.

This will be ATK’s first match after the merger announcement and the team will look to play with renewed vigour and return to winning ways.

ATK had suffered its first defeat at home, going down to Kerala Blasters 0-1 in an ill-tempered clash in its last outing at the Salt Lake Stadium. ATK is now at third place, three points behind table leader FC Goa.

ATK cannot afford to lose again as the race for the top spot has intensified with an AFC Champions League main round spot in the next season up for grabs for the table-topper.

Their ISL winning coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who was shown a red card for pushing and shoving Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed, will miss the proceedings and his deputy Manuel Perez Cascallan will take charge on Saturday.

ATK will also look forward to the return of Australian recruit David Williams as he, along with captain Roy Krishna, would look to strike a perfect balance to bring the team back to winning ways.

FC Goa, on the other hand, wears a settled look as it bounced back after its defeat to Bengaluru FC by blanking NorthEast United FC 2-0 at home in its last match.

Coro has been in the thick of action while Brandon Fernandes has manned the midfield beautifully, creating a lot of chances with Hugo Boumous.

In the first leg, FC Goa defeated ATK 2-1 and its Spanish gaffer Sergio Lobera will hope that it continues the momentum without showing any complacency.

“ATK are a very good side. They have many good players and have built a strong team. I expect a tough match but I believe in my players and my team. I think it’s possible for us to win the match. Three points from Kolkata will be a big step for us,” Lobera said.

“We had beaten ATK at home and I think we are in a good position at the moment. But we have to look towards the future now. My goal is not just win matches but also win the title,” Lobera added.